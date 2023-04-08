Sedona Prince has committed to TCU after entering the transfer portal from Oregon, the forward announced on social media Saturday.

"Coming home," Prince posted on Instagram about returning to her home state of Texas.

Prince had announced in the fall that they were exhausting their remaining collegiate eligibility and would pursue professional basketball after a season-ending elbow injury precluded them from playing in 2022-23. The 6-foot-7 forward initially declared for the 2023 WNBA draft before rescinding the decision this past week.

Prince reunites with new TCU head coach Mark Campbell, who replaced Raegan Pebley this offseason after the Horned Frogs went 8-23 and 1-17 in Big 12 play.

Campbell comes to Fort Worth after spending the past two seasons as the head coach at Sacramento State and seven seasons at Oregon on Kelly Graves' staff, where he gained the reputation of being an elite recruiter.

Campbell led the Hornets to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance this past season, falling to the UCLA Bruins in the first round.

Prince played just two seasons at Oregon after transferring from Texas Longhorns, never taking the court there because of a leg injury. Prince has averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game collegiately.

Prince gained national acclaim in 2021 after shedding light on inequities between the men's and women's NCAA tournaments on TikTok, which led to widespread national attention and prompted change within the NCAA.