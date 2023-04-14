COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina has hired Duke assistant Winston Gandy for a spot on coach Dawn Staley's staff.

The school announced the hire Friday, less than a week after Staley's longtime assistant Fred Chmiel left to become coach at Bowling Green.

Gandy worked for the Blue Devils the past three seasons, including 2020-21 when the team cut short its season because of COVID-19. He helped Duke go 14-4 in the ACC last season and advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Staley said in a statement that Gandy was exactly the right person for the team because of how he connects with young people.

"He is a highly sought after young talent in our game and I'm so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and ability to recruit and develop talent" to the Gamecocks, she said.

Gandy was an assistant coach at Rice for three seasons before moving to Duke. Gandy also spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards, where he served as coordinator of player development.

Chmiel had spent 11 seasons coaching with Staley at Temple and eight with the Gamecocks.