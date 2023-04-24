Lauren Gustin, who led NCAA Division I women's basketball in rebounding average this season, has entered the transfer portal after playing the past three seasons with the BYU Cougars. She has one year of eligibility left.

Gustin, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 16.7 rebounds and 16.1 points this season for BYU, which went 16-17 and lost in the first round of the WNIT to the Rice Owls. Gustin was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team and was also the league's Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Gustin is from Salem, Utah, and spent her first season at Salt Lake Community College. Then she was a starter on BYU's 2020-2021 team that advanced to the NCAA tournament's second round and the 2021-2022 Cougars, who fell in the NCAA tournament's first round.

A potential landing spot for Gustin is with the Utah Utes back in Salt Lake City, which is where another former BYU player, Alyssa Blanck, has transferred. The Utes shared the Pac-12 regular-season title with the Stanford Cardinal and then advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16, where they lost to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers.