Final Four teams Iowa, Va Tech to play in Nov.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts to winning the John R. Wooden Award as the women's player of the year. (0:44)

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies -- two 2023 Final Four teams -- will face off in the newly announced Ally Tipoff on Nov. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the programs announced Wednesday.

The game will be held at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and will be broadcast on ESPN's platforms.

Both schools are coming off historic seasons. Iowa -- led by national player of the year Caitlin Clark -- returned to its first Final Four since 1993 and advanced to its first national championship game. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, made it past the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

In the national semifinal game, the Hokies fell to LSU, which went on to beat the Hawkeyes for the title. Both Iowa and Virginia Tech won their respective conference tournaments en route to their runs to Dallas.

The two programs last faced off in 2011.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of the Ally Tipoff playing against the University of Iowa," Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in a statement. "This game will feature high level talent that will showcase two teams that experienced the Final Four last year. This premier matchup will be great not only for our prestigious conferences but will be a great display for women's basketball."

"We are excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the Final Four last season," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder added. "This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure for our university."

The Hawkeyes return three starters -- Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Marin -- while the Hokies bring back two-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley as well as ACC tournament MVP and the Seattle 3 region's Most Outstanding Player Georgia Amoore, plus fifth-year senior Cayla King.

Iowa and Virginia Tech are ranked No. 3 and No. 9, respectively, in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.