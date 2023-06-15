The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase will feature a triple-header of six 2023 NCAA tournament teams, headlined by the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks and 11-time national champion UConn Huskies.

As part of the Dec. 10 event, the Florida State Seminoles will face off against the UCLA Bruins, South Carolina will take on the Utah Utes and UConn will play the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Naismith Hall of Fame announced Thursday. The games will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

"We look forward to welcoming these six storied programs to Mohegan Sun Arena to take part in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase," Jen Rizzotti, president of the host Connecticut Sun, said in a statement. "We're honored to be able to offer world-class facilities to some of the best college women's basketball programs in the country and are thrilled that they will be able to play in front of some of the most passionate basketball fans you'll encounter anywhere. Mark this date on your calendar because this is a competition you won't want to miss."

Game times and television broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

South Carolina is coming off three straight Final Four appearances and will face a Utah squad that this past season advanced to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2006.

The Huskies snapped their record streak of 14-consecutive Final Four appearances by falling to Ohio State in the Sweet 16 this past March. The Tar Heels bowed out of the NCAA tournament at the hands of the Buckeyes in the second round.

Florida State, which lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, was without national freshman of the year Ta'Niya Latson for the postseason, while the Bruins fell to the Gamecocks in the Sweet 16.

UConn (No. 2), UCLA (No. 4), Utah (No. 5) and South Carolina (No. 8) are all featured in the top 10 of ESPN's Way-Too-Early top 25 rankings, while Florida State and UNC are listed at No. 15 and No. 19, respectively.