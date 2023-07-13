Former LSU women's basketball standout Danielle Ballard died after being struck by a car early Thursday morning in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, the university confirmed.

Ballard, 29, was a pedestrian and the driver of the car remained on the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Ballard, a 5-foot-9 guard, was an all-SEC first-team selection as a junior in 2015. As a sophomore in 2014, she led LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16, averaging 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in three NCAA tournament games that year. She was an SEC all-defensive team selection as a freshman and junior.

LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard



"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle," LSU said in a statement. "She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women's basketball family. It's difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."

In all, Ballard averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals in three seasons with the Tigers. She did not return for her senior season at LSU, however, after being suspended by the program during portions of both her sophomore and junior years.

Ballard won a state championship while at Memphis Central High School. She was the No. 25 overall recruit as rated by ESPN HoopGurlz in the Class of 2012.