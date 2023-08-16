Take a look back at Paige Bueckers' best plays from the 2021-22 season. (1:59)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers will not play during the team's exhibition tour in Europe, the school announced Wednesday.

Bueckers was officially cleared last week to be ready to go for the 2023-24 women's basketball campaign after missing last season with a torn ACL.

The Huskies are playing four games on their European tour: one each in Croatia and Slovenia, and two in Italy. They won their opening game 113-37 on Wednesday in Zagreb, Croatia, hometown of Huskies guard Nika Muhl.

Guard Azzi Fudd, who was limited to 13 games last season by injury, led UConn with 38 points.

After a spectacular freshman season in 2020-21, Bueckers was limited to 17 games as a sophomore due to a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee suffered in December 2021. Last August, she tore the ACL in that same knee.

The Huskies were plagued by injuries in 2022-23, and their women's Final Four appearance streak, which had begun in 2008, ended in the Sweet 16 with a loss to Ohio State.