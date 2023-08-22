Jimmy V Women's Classic includes top teams

The Jimmy V Women's Classic on Dec. 3 will feature a first-time tripleheader of South Carolina-Duke, UConn-Texas and Ohio State-Tennessee.

Duke will host South Carolina, Texas will welcome UConn and Ohio State will travel to Tennessee for 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. tip-offs, respectively (all times Eastern). The first two games will air on ABC and the third on ESPN.

Five of the six teams made ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season, with UConn (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 6) and South Carolina (No. 8) coming in the top 10. South Carolina is coming off three consecutive Final Four appearances, while UConn and Tennessee advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of last year's tournament. Ohio State made it to its first Elite Eight since 1993, while Texas and Duke bowed out in the second round.

The Jimmy V Classic is held annually to raise money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The women's iteration of the event began in 2002.