Florida State women's basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff had surgery Tuesday to remove a mass diagnosed as breast cancer, the school announced.

Florida State said that Wyckoff is recovering at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and that doctors are optimistic about a full recovery. Wyckoff will miss Wednesday's exhibition game against Clayton State but expects to be back on the sideline for the Seminoles' Nov. 6 season opener against Charleston Southern.

"My team of doctors along with the medical staff at TMH and I are very optimistic that this can be successfully dealt with while maintaining a high quality, active lifestyle," Wyckoff said in a statement. "I am looking forward to continuing to lead our women's basketball program through another successful season."

Wyckoff, 43, is entering her second season as Florida State's coach. She played for Sue Semrau at Florida State from 1997-2001, and then played professionally, including eight seasons in the WNBA. She joined Semrau's coaching staff in 2011.

Wyckoff served as interim head coach for the Seminoles in 2020-2021 when Semrau was on a leave of absence. Semrau returned for 2021-2022, then Wyckoff took over in March 2022 when Semrau retired.

The Seminoles were 23-10 overall last season and 12-6 in the ACC under Wyckoff, falling to Georgia in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"Obviously, our utmost concern is for Brooke and her family, and we will be fully supportive in every way as we navigate this situation together," FSU athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "Brooke's positive attitude and proactive nature is a tremendous asset for her and illuminates the importance of being thorough and aggressive in attacking this illness."