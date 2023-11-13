Saniya Rivers scores a career-high 33 points to power NC State to its first victory over UConn since 1998. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saniya Rivers stayed on the attack all Sunday, and her NC State teammates followed her lead to a stunning takedown of No. 2 UConn.

Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and a dominant overall floor game to help the Wolfpack (2-0) beat the Huskies 92-81, earning the program's first win against the Huskies (1-1) in more than a quarter century.

"I just knew I had to show up today for my teammates," Rivers said. "Whether it was scoring, on the defensive end, giving assists to my teammates, it didn't matter."

Rivers, a rangy 6-foot-1 guard in her second year after transferring from South Carolina, had the size to shoot over defenders, operate as a playmaker and attack the basket. She finished with 5 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals in 38 minutes.

"By far the most dominant player on the floor today," UConn Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma said of Rivers.

Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack (2-0), hitting the corner 3-pointer that started an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to stretch out a 14-point lead and take control.

The game was a rematch of an NCAA Elite Eight matchup from 2022, which the Huskies won in double overtime, backed by a home crowd, despite NC State being a No. 1 regional seed. That, along with Auriemma's program long being one of the standards of the sport, drew a boisterous and often ear-ringing sellout to Reynolds Coliseum.

Wolfpack coach Wes Moore said the 2022 game "will haunt me forever."

On Sunday, at least, he could savor watching his players mob each other at midcourt once the horn sounded.

Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for UConn, while Aaliyah Edwards added 21. But the Wolfpack shot 56.8% after the first and dominated the glass for the game (41-29).

"I think getting rebounds is just an attitude, and we've got a [expletive] attitude toward rebounding, because it's hard work," Auriemma said. "It's hard work, and everybody's got to be engaged in it."

UConn had won six straight meetings since NC State's last win: a 1998 regional final sending late Hall of Famer Kay Yow to what stands as the program's lone Final Four.

It was the first top-five win for NC State as an unranked team since December 2016. And it marked the most points allowed by UConn in a game ending in regulation since then-No. 3 Tennessee scored 92 in February 2001, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies host No. 14 Maryland on Thursday.

NC State: Elon visits the Wolfpack on Wednesday.