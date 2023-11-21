SCNext Top 25: The first rankings of the best high school girls' basketball teams for 2023-24

Open Extended Reactions

Several states have begun their high school seasons and the entire country will be playing by mid-December. Schedules are complete and some of the top teams in the country have lined up some serious heat.

Events like the Nike Tournament of Champions, the She Got Game Series, Hoophall Classic, and the Hoopfest Series have some very intriguing matchups lined up.

Key transfers have bolstered the rosters of Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, DME, Etiwanda, and Sierra Canyon. Those teams all find themselves in the top 10.

Long Island Lutheran will debut at the No. 1 spot. They have arguably the toughest schedule in the country. Their roster includes Kate Koval (ESPNW No. 5, Notre Dame commit), Kayleigh Heckel (ESPNW No. 28, USC), G Syla Swords (ESPNW No. 11, Michigan), and Shy Hawkins (ESPNW No. 72, Syracuse).

Etiwanda is the defending state champion in California. They are led by Kennedy Smith (ESPNW No. 6, USC) and junior Puff Morris (ESPNW No.24). They added sophomore forward Grace Knox (ESPNW No. 18) to bolster the roster. Their schedule highlights include Hoopfest stops in Dallas and the Bahamas as well as Hoophall Classic.

Sierra Canyon is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year's consensus No. 1 JuJu Watkins graduated, but they still have talent and also added the No. 1 sophomore in the country, Jerzy Robinson. They have two players with NBA fathers as well in seniors F Mackenly Randolph (ESPNW No. 21) and G Izela Arenas (ESPNW No. 87, Louisville). Inside will be sophomore P Emilia Krstevski who is in the top 100 watch list.

Montverde had a coaching change as Special Jennings moved on to the college ranks. Matt Shewmake took over and wasted no time bolstering the roster. Senior Jaloni Cambridge is the No. 3 player in the country, senior Eris Lester (ESPNW No. 34, Alabama) is one of the best athletes in the country, senior Vivian Iwuchukwu (ESPNW No. 47) is a monster inside, junior Lourdes Da Silva Costa (top 100 considerable) returns to help in the paint, and junior Holland Harris (ESPNW No. 41) has exceptional upside. This team will be one to watch as they gel and develop under Shewmake.

Sidwell Friends has turned itself into a perennial top five program. Tamika Dudley has established a defensive standard and led the program to great success. Senior Kendall Dudley (ESPNW No. 14, UCLA) will lead the way, senior Zania Socka-Nguemen (ESPNW No. 27, UCLA) will dominate the paint, and sophomore W/F Jayla Jackson is one of the most high-energy players in the country.

Intriguing coaching changes were made this season at IMG (Frank Oliver, formerly of Bishop McNamara), McNamara (Ron James), and Duncanville (Neiman Ford).

Let's take a look at the complete preseason Top 25.

1. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

2. Etiwanda (Calif.)

3. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

4. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

5. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

6. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)

7. IMG Academy (FL)

8. DME Academy (FL)

9. Sacred Heart (Ky.)

10. DeSoto HS (Texas)

11. Bishop McNamara (MD)

12. South Grand Prairie (Texas)

13. Mater Dei (Calif.)

14. Morris Catholic (N.J.)

15. Purcell Marian (Ohio)

16. San Antonio Clark (Texas)

17. Hebron Christian (GA)

18. Duncanville (TX)

19. Lake Highland Prep (FL)

20. McDonogh (MD)

21. Putnam City West (OK)

22. Hopkins HS (Minn.)

23. Christ the King (NY)

24. Bethany (OK)

25. Hazel Green (AL)