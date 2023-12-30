Open Extended Reactions

Iowa's Caitlin Clark moved into the No. 5 spot on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list Saturday against Minnesota behind a 35-point performance in the No. 4 Hawkeyes' 94-71 win.

Clark entered the contest No. 7 on the list with 3,114 career points before passing Drake's Lorri Bauman (3,115) and Mississippi Valley State's Patricia Hoskins (3,122) in the first half, ending the afternoon with 3,149 career points. The reigning national player of the year is on track to surpass Washington's Kelsey Plum's all-time record of 3,527 career points later this season.

Clark also recorded 10 assists in the game, making her the Big Ten's all-time assists leader, passing Ohio State's Samantha Prahalis (902) with 904. The West Des Moines product registered her eighth career game with at least 35 points and 10 assists - the rest of Division I over the last 25 seasons has combined for 10 such games - while recording her 44th career 30-point game (and sixth of the season), the most by a D-I player in the last 25 seasons.

She also became the first D-I player (men's or women's) to reach 3,000+ points, 900+ assists and 800+ rebounds.

Though she has a fifth season of collegiate eligibility remaining, the point guard sensation is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft should she declare at the end of the season.

The Hawkeyes (13-1) have now won 10 straight games since losing to Kansas State, their only loss of the season. It's their longest such streak since winning 13 straight during the 2004-05 season.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this report.