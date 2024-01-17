Caitlin Clark takes the handoff and knocks down a long 3-pointer in the first quarter for Iowa. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moved into fourth place on the NCAA women's basketball career scoring list Tuesday, passing former Baylor standout center Brittney Griner.

Clark came into the No. 2 Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin with 3,274 points, needing 10 to move past Griner. She got that on a free throw with 7:02 left in the second quarter.

Clark finished the first half with 19 points and now has 3,293 for her career. The senior has scored in double figures in every game for Iowa but one, which was in her freshman year.

Next on the scoring list is Missouri State's Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points from 1997 to 2001. In second is Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 from 2014 to '18), and first is Washington's Kelsey Plum (3,527 from 2013 to '17). Plum (Las Vegas Aces) and Mitchell (Indiana Fever) are current WNBA standouts, as is Griner (Phoenix Mercury).

Clark entered Tuesday averaging 30.9 points per game. At her current pace, she could move into first place in the second or third week of February.