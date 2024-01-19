Open Extended Reactions

Candace Parker was impressed. The three-time WNBA champion and LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal were congratulating the Colorado Buffaloes in their locker room after they shocked the defending national champion LSU Tigers on the first day of the 2023-24 women's college basketball season. Parker had a front-row seat to the 92-78 win over the then-No. 1 team as part of the game's broadcast crew and wanted to ensure the Buffs knew just how big of a statement they'd made.

"Listen, a goal," Parker said on her way out, clasping Colorado coach JR Payne's hand to emphasize her seriousness. "I hope to see you at the Final Four."

Over two months later, the goal remains well within the realm of possibility for a team enjoying its best season in decades. No. 3 Colorado is 15-1 (5-0 Pac-12), the program's best 16-game start since 1992-93 and has a chance to further solidify its claim on the conference and as a national contender this weekend when it hosts No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 USC. Friday's game against the Bruins marks the first top-five matchup in the country this season, and it'll pit projected No. 1 seeds as Colorado was elevated to the top line in Friday's Bracketology update.

The Buffs' breakthrough has been "a culmination of just having the right pieces with the right experience with the right mindset," Payne told ESPN this week, and "understand[ing] who we are culturally. We don't really try to deviate from what we are." The roots of that culture -- of grit and toughness, of embracing the role of being an underdog -- were laid well before Payne arrived in Boulder. But the Buffs have harnessed that energy, stormed onto the national scene and are capable of a deep -- and potentially historic -- March run.

play 1:37 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Stanford Cardinal - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Buffaloes vs. Stanford Cardinal, 01/14/2024

Colorado hadn't seen much recent success when Payne took over ahead of the 2016-17 season, but there was precedent. Under Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Ceal Barry, who coached the Buffs from 1983 to 2005, Colorado went to the Sweet 16 six times and made three Elite Eight appearances.

But Colorado had played in only one NCAA tournament in the two decades since Barry retired.

Payne's experience at Southern Utah and Santa Clara showed her there was no quick fix to bring a program out of the basement. The only way to do it was through hard work, a quality central to the culture of Barry's teams.

"The foundation was set [by Barry] of 'we're tough, we're disciplined, we get after it defensively, we're not a five-star recruiting powerhouse ... we're going to give it to you for 40 minutes,'" said assistant coach Shelley Sheetz, a former Big Eight player of the year and Naismith finalist for the Buffs in 1995. "That's the mentality our program has always been based on, and [Payne] was a perfect fit. And look what she's done."

Colorado's trajectory under Payne has been slow and steady. The Buffs' toughness and physical defense made them a difficult matchup in the Pac-12 even before they emerged as a contender. Their 77-72 overtime win over then-No. 1 Stanford in January 2021 -- their first victory over a top-ranked team -- served as a harbinger of what was to come, and the program returned to the NCAA tournament the year after.

Last season, Colorado was picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 but came in third, and later as a No. 6 seed upset No. 3 seed Duke in Durham, North Carolina, to advance to its first Sweet 16 in 20 years. When the Buffs played Caitlin Clark and Iowa tight before ultimately falling by 10, they exited the regional semifinals proud of what they had accomplished, but knowing they were capable of more.

This season was a prime opportunity to build from where they left off, especially given their personnel. The Buffs returned four starters -- including Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Formann, who have been in the starting lineup since arriving on campus -- and boast seven seniors or graduate students (crucially, Sherrod and Quay Miller came back for a fifth year). To help bolster their depth, the coaching staff brought in transfers Maddie Nolan (Michigan) and Sara-Rose Smith (Missouri), along with five freshmen.

Payne might not have acquired any highly touted players -- on Colorado's current roster, freshman Kennedy Sanders is the highest-ranked recruit, per espnW at No. 75 -- but the ones the program signed (from high school, from the portal, or even internationally) fit the program's hard-working, blue-collar culture.

Frida Formann has hit a team-high 46 3-pointers this season for Colorado, shooting 43% from behind the arc. AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Games like the Stanford upset showed players they could play at a high level, but the next step was consistency, "and I think that this is the year where we've actually started to find that," Formann said, "having that consistency and confidence."

After catapulting in the rankings from No. 20 to No. 5 following the LSU win, the Buffs stumbled in the U.S. Virgin Islands against current No. 4 NC State. Aside from that sole blemish, they have since secured two more ranked wins, defeating then-No. 12 Utah and No. 8 Stanford over the past three weeks, and are the only remaining team undefeated in Pac-12 play.

Colorado's offense is the best it has been under Payne by every metric -- its 110.2 points per 100 possessions rank 15th in the nation, per Her Hoop Stats. Ironically, that side of the ball is further along than the defense, what has typically been the bread and butter of Payne's teams, though she believes it's heading in the right direction.

The Buffaloes' No. 3 ranking in The Associated Press poll matches the second best in program history and best since 1995. But rankings aren't the only aspect of this team that harkens back to those elite '90s squads, Sheetz said.

This team similarly maintains offensive balance -- in this case, the inside presence of Aaronette Vonleh (sister of former NBA player Noah Vonleh) and Miller, plus shooters in Formann and Nolan -- while thriving off great point guard play from Sherrod. (Sheetz, a former point guard, is the program's only All-American but hopes Sherrod will one day share that distinction.) All those key players are individually and collectively more comfortable this season in their respective roles and playing alongside each other, while their unselfishness, cohesion and competitiveness, Payne said, make the group even more special.

"We've just gotten better every year," Sherrod said. "We've really bought into each other, really bought into the system and I think more than anything now we just all know what's expected of us. We're not figuring out what works anymore -- we know what works. It's more so about executing it. So I wouldn't say much has changed. People know who we are now."

Payne isn't one to reminisce, but she couldn't help but reflect on how far the program has come when 9,111 fans showed up for Sunday's game versus Stanford, the team's largest home attendance in 29 years. In her early days in Boulder, Payne recalled, 400 people were in the stands. When Colorado hosted Oregon when Sherrod was a freshman, she said there were more Ducks fans on hand eager to watch the likes of Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally than Buffs faithful.

More big crowds are expected this weekend. "Special doesn't even begin to describe it," Payne said.

The Pac-12 is one of the country's most competitive conferences, one the Buffs hope will help prepare them to improve upon last year's Sweet 16 berth. Sheetz's teams went to two Elite Eights and one Sweet 16, but fell just short of making a Final Four her senior year, squandering an 11-point lead over Georgia in the 1995 Elite Eight. But, the Colorado legend told her players this Colorado team has the parts to "not only match what they did, but go even further," Sherrod said.

"I'm like, 'guys, this team has the opportunity to be pretty special,'" Sheetz said. "'Y'all need to go raise a banner that the '95 team couldn't raise.' There's a missing banner up there ... [and] this team has that capability."

What to watch this weekend

No. 5 UCLA at No. 3 Colorado

8 p.m. ET Friday, Pac-12 Network

In case you skipped the first part of this article, this is, somehow, the first top-five matchup of the season. The Bruins are coming off their first loss of the season, to USC at the Galen Center, and will be eager to bounce back. Later Friday, the Trojans will face Utah (9 p.m. ET). UCLA then travels to Salt Lake City for a Monday tilt (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) while Colorado hosts USC on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network) -- all must-watch games.

No. 2 Iowa at No. 18 Ohio State

Noon ET Sunday, NBC

You never know what Caitlin Clark will do when she takes the floor. (40 points? A triple-double? A 40-point triple-double?) You also never quite know what Ohio State will do when it takes the floor. At their best, the Buckeyes are tough to guard and effective defensively (especially when they get their press going), but they'll need to have their most complete 40 minutes of the season to take down the surging Hawkeyes.

No. 13 Louisville at No. 23 North Carolina

2 p.m. ET Sunday, ACC Network

Louisville is the only team that hasn't dropped a game in ACC play. At 15-2, the Cardinals are quietly having a solid season with a new-look roster for Jeff Walz, and a win in Chapel Hill would bolster their chances of making a (somewhat surprise) run in the ACC.

No. 7 Kansas State at No. 12 Baylor

8:30 p.m. ET Monday

The Big 12 is fascinating these days, with Kansas State surprisingly the only remaining undefeated team in conference play (barring an upset on Saturday against Kansas). Baylor had a rocky few weeks, going from undefeated to losing to a pair of unranked teams, so the Bears will look to get back on track Monday with a top-10 win at home at Foster Pavilion.