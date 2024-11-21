Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird share with Elle Duncan their most important takeaways from playing under UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma. (1:51)

The home where Geno Auriemma built a college hoops dynasty hosted history, and the legends came home to see it.

With a win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, the UConn women's basketball coach broke the all-time NCAA victories record -- and a who's-who of basketball royalty packed Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the milestone.

Sixty-three former Huskies -- from Rebecca Lobo, who helped deliver UConn's first national title in '95, to recent grad Aaliyah Edwards -- converged on Storrs. The star power was staggering: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, arguably the greatest backcourt in basketball history; Maya Moore, who revolutionized the forward position; and Napheesa Collier, fresh off her WNBA Finals appearance, were on hand.

They've won Olympic golds and WNBA titles and changed the face of women's basketball. But tonight, they were all just Huskies again.

Auriemma is the only active coach north of 850 wins in women's Division I, after longtime Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (who previously held the record with 1,216 wins) retired in April. Mike Krzyzewski, who retired in 2022, holds the men's record (1,202 wins) with the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils.

Here are the stars who were on hand to watch their coach gain win No. 1,217:

