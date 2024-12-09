Tennessee fends off Florida State's second-half comeback thanks to Zee Spearman's game-deciding jumper in the final minute to give the Volunteers a 79-77 win and remain undefeated. (0:45)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

Tennessee, NC State and Georgia Tech joined the rankings this week. The Lady Vols are back in the Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 27, 2023, a span of 22 polls.

Alabama, Illinois and Louisville each dropped out.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 9-0

Stat to know: The Bruins, who are averaging 46.3 RPG, outscored Washington 50-22 in the paint Sunday.

What's next: Saturday at Long Beach State, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Saturday's 85-52 rout of Louisville marked the Huskies' 47th 30-point win against AP-ranked opponents in the past 25 seasons, which is more than three times as many as the next-closest team in that span (Baylor has 15).

What's next: Thursday at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN

play 1:36 Sarah Strong's 22 points lift UConn to 7-0 start UConn's Sarah Strong scores 22 points to pace the Huskies to an 88-52 victory over Holy Cross.

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Gamecocks, who routed then-No. 9 TCU on Sunday, have four wins over AP-ranked teams this season, the most across Division I.

What's next: Sunday vs. South Florida, 2 p.m., SECN+

play 0:25 Ashlyn Watkins rocks the rim with one-handed dunk for South Carolina South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins races down the court and elevates at the rim for a one-handed jam against TCU.

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 11-0

Stat to know: In the Tigers' 94-88 victory over Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge, Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 32 points, including the tying jumper with 4.3 seconds remaining that sent the game to overtime. She scored six of LSU's 14 overtime points in the win.

What's next: Sunday vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., SECN+

play 1:23 Highlight: Three Tigers lead No. 5 LSU to victory against Stanford Mikaylah Williams leads the offense with 32 points while Kailyn Gilbert and Flau'Jae Johnson follow behind with 25 and 21 to help the Tigers defeat the Cardinals, 94-88.

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: JuJu Watkins' 21 points in Saturday's win at Oregon marked her 35th career 20-point game, which is the second most in Division I since the start of last season (trailing only Caitlin Clark's 39).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m., BTN

play 1:05 JuJu Watkins scores 21 points in USC's win over Oregon JuJu Watkins puts up 21 points in No. 6 USC's Big Ten conference win over Oregon.

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Madison Booker has scored over 20 points in back-to-back games after just two 20-point performances over the first six games of the season. Texas is 13-5 all time when she scores at least 20 points.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Southern, 8 p.m., SECN+

play 2:26 No. 4 Texas' Shaefer, Booker on win over James Madison Vic Shaefer points out players who set the tone vs. JMU saying "I thought we had some kids tonight that were pros," and Madison Booker explains what still needs to be cleaned up.

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Maryland is riding its longest win streak to open the season since a 12-0 start in 2018-19. Saylor Poffenbarger, who had 17 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win at Purdue, has had three double-doubles in her past four games. (She had none in the first six games of the season.)

What's next: Dec. 19 vs. William & Mary, 11 a.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Notre Dame had three players (Sonia Citron, Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles) with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Syracuse. That's just the fifth time three teammates have hit those marks in the same Division game over the past 25 seasons. Miles (20 points, eight assists) scored or assisted on 38 of the Irish's 93 points (40.8%).

What's next: Thursday vs. UConn, 7 p.m., ESPN

play 2:02 Hannah Hidalgo scores 30 in Notre Dame's OT win Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo drops 30 points in the Fighting Irish's overtime win vs. Texas.

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: In Duke's win Sunday over Virginia Tech, Toby Fournier tallied 27 points off the bench, which is tied for the second-most points scored by an ACC player off the bench in a game this season.

What's next: Dec. 18 vs. Wofford, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The Sooners blew out Alabama State on Sunday for their second 60-point victory this season, the first time in the past 25 years they have won multiple games by 60-plus points in the same season. Oklahoma hit 16 3-pointers Sunday, tying the team record for second-most made 3s in a game in the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Sunday vs. Oral Roberts, 2:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 8-0

Stat to know: In the Buckeyes' first game against a ranked opponent this season (and their Big Ten opener), Cotie McMahon had a season-high 25 points, hitting 7 of 12 field goals and 9 of 12 free throws. McMahon, who has played in four games this season, was averaging 16.1 points heading into Sunday.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Ball State, 6 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Hailey Van Lith (21 points, 6 assists) had her 11th career game with 20-plus points and 5-plus assists in Sunday's first loss of the season. She has had four such games this season.

What's next: Sunday vs. Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: For the second consecutive season, the Wildcats are off to a 10-1 start. But Sunday's win over Texas A&M also marked Jeff Mittie's 200th career coaching victory at K-State.

What's next: Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Tar Heels hit a season-high 12 3-pointers (12-of-26, 46.2%) in Sunday's 72-46 victory over Coppin State.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: The Mountaineers have beaten seven opponents this season by 30 or more points.

What's next: Sunday at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 7-1

Stat to know: After winning their first seven games by double digits, the Wildcats lost 72-53 to then-No. 16 North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

What's next: Monday vs. Queens University, 6 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 9-0

Stat to know: The unbeaten Spartans face their first ranked opponent this week.

What's next: Sunday vs. Iowa, noon, BTN

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Audi Crooks, who's shooting 58.2% from the field on the season, hit 75% of her field goals (9-for-12, 19 points) in Sunday's 82-56 win over Central Michigan.

What's next: Wednesday at Iowa, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 7-0

Stat to know: The Lady Vols had lost seven consecutive games against AP-ranked opponents, but beat then-No. 17 Iowa 78-68 on Saturday on a neutral court (and forced the Hawkeyes into 30 turnovers). Talaysia Cooper, who had 23 points against Iowa, has scored at least 20 in four straight games.

What's next: Saturday vs. North Carolina Central, 2 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Since a season-opening loss to South Carolina, the Wolverines have won eight consecutive games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Detroit Mercy, 3 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: If you didn't read Tennessee's blurb, this is worth repeating: The Hawkeyes committed 30 turnovers in their first loss of the season -- their most giveaways in a game since November 2002.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Iowa State, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 6-3

Stat to know: The Rebels look to win their first back-to-back games after losing two of their past four contests.

What's next: Sunday vs. South Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 6-3

Stat to know: Thursday's 68-61 win over Ole Miss powered the Wolfpack's return to the rankings.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Davidson, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers' 1-0 start in the Big Ten -- an 84-65 win over Minnesota on Sunday -- was enough to keep them ranked another week.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Tarleton State, 8 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 9-0

Stat to know: The Yellow Jackets, off to their best start since 1977-78, return to the rankings for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UL Monroe, 1 p.m., ACCN