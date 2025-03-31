Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 McDonald's All American girls' game is a unique opportunity for the best players in the senior class to come together and play. The level of talent on the floor is unmatched, and one of the final chances for us to evaluate these players before our final ESPN player rankings release.

All 24 players in the 2025 lineup are in the top 32 of the current ESPNW 100 rankings -- at least until the final edition releases later in the month. In terms of college representation, Stanford and Tennessee lead the way with three signees each, while LSU has two.

In all, 18 total college programs will be represented on the floor. Ten participants are headed to the SEC. Seven are headed to the ACC. Four are headed to the Big 10. Three are headed to the Big 12.

With the game approaching on Tuesday, April 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2), let's take a look at everything you need to know.

East roster

2025 East Roster ESPNW 100

rank Pos. High school Committed to Nyla Brooks 20 W Bishop Ireton High School (VA) North Carolina Kaelyn Carroll 15 W Tabor Academy (MA) Kentucky Jaida Civil 32 G Palm Bay Magnet High (FL) Tennessee Aaliyah Crump 5 G Montverde Academy (FL) Texas Jaliya Davis 17 F Blue Valley North High School (KS) Kansas ZaKiyah Johnson 13 G Sacred Heart Academy (KY) LSU Leah Macy 19 F Bethlehem High School (KY) Notre Dame Agot Makeer 4 W Montverde Academy (FL) South Carolina Mia Pauldo 11 G Morris Catholic High School (NJ) Tennessee Deniya Prawl 14 W IMG Academy (FL) Tennessee Lara Somfai 16 F IMG Academy (FL) Stanford Hailee Swain 9 G Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (GA) Stanford

W Nyla Brooks

6-1 | Bishop Ireton (Virginia) | Boo Williams | North Carolina

ESPNW ranking: 20

Brooks is a slashing wing with a knack for a pull-up jumper. Over her high school career, she became more of a consistent 3-point threat, rising among the class. Brooks uses her length on the glass and on defense very well. Her ability to create space for the pull-up jumper separates her.

Brooks will bring a scoring punch to the perimeter for Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels. This will provide some balance as they have been strong inside and can utilize Brooks' ability to score off the bounce to their advantage.

W/F Kaelyn Carroll

6-2 | Tabor Academy (Massachusetts) | Bay State Jaguars | Kentucky

ESPNW ranking: 15

Carroll is a highly skilled forward who is also comfortable playing the wing role. Her size and handle at that spot are valuable and a tough matchup for opponents. Carroll's ability to move without the ball and spot up for the 3 are separators, and her advanced handle to attack the closeout makes her game elite. She is solid in post-up situations, and she can play out of the block, midpost or pinch post -- versatility not seen in many.

Carroll will give Kentucky a floor spacer to complement the interior play and possibly create mismatches in many areas.

G Jaida Civil

6-foot | Palm Bay HS (Florida) | East Coast United | Tennessee

ESPNW ranking: 32

Civil is a one-player fast break -- that's how speedy she is with the ball. She pushes the ball in transition, attacking the paint as well as anyone in the country. As a guard who brings pressure and intensity defensively, she immediately enhances the break when she rebounds. She elevates and finishes at the rim with acrobatic layups, but most importantly, she spreads the ball to open teammates, creating easy scoring opportunities. She has improved her jump shot and has a trustworthy midrange game. As her 3-ball becomes more consistent, she will be a tough cover.

Civil fits the new-age Tennessee system Kim Caldwell brings. Civil will excel in the pressing scheme and bring value attacking the paint and assisting on quick 3s early in the shot clock.

G Aaliyah Crump

6-1 | Montverde Academy (Florida) | All Iowa Attack | Texas

ESPNW ranking: 5

Crump is a guard with a strong frame. She knows how to use her body to position herself well on drives to the rim. She has all-around skill and is comfortable all over the floor. She can catch fire from deep and also punish smaller defenders inside and on the glass. She has all of the tools to be an elite defender.

Crump is another McDonald's All American who will represent the USA squad at the Nike Hoop Summit. The Longhorns will get another versatile perimeter player. She and Montverde are also set to compete later this week at the Chipotle Nationals (April 3-5).

F Jaliya Davis

6-2 | Blue Valley North (Kansas) | Missouri Phenom | Kansas

ESPNW ranking: 17

Davis is one of the premier forwards in the class. In an age when most players want to be perimeter-oriented, Davis does her work in and around the paint like an old-school forward. She has exceptional rebounding ability and a touch around the rim, combined with a fundamental back-to-the-basket game. Davis' second-jump reaction time and the effort and energy she brings to the floor help her fill a valuable role.

Davis will bring a blue-collar approach that will lead to consistent production for Brandon Schneider and Kansas.

G ZaKiyah Johnson

6-foot | Sacred Heart Academy (Kentucky) | West Virginia Thunder | LSU

ESPNW ranking: 13

Johnson is a strong guard who is best attacking the rim or pulling up in the midrange. She is an elite defender and plays hard on the ball with her length and agility. Johnson is a high-level rebounder who can ignite the break in a hurry and increase the pace of the game. Her impact led to winning two titles in the Under Armour Circuit for her West Virginia Thunder squad and a Kentucky state title this season.

Johnson was also named to the Nike Hoop Summit team for the USA. She will be a rugged competitor for LSU, a requisite for Kim Mulkey teams.

F Leah Macy

6-2 | Bethlehem HS (Kentucky) | West Virginia Thunder | Notre Dame

ESPNW ranking: 19

Macy is as fundamentally strong as anyone in this class. Her footwork and base of skills help her bring poise and versatility to the floor that allow her to match up with multiple positions. Macy has a soft touch from 3, facilitates well and is a good decision-maker and passer, and she is not afraid to get physical around the paint. She approaches the game with maturity, but will unfortunately miss Tuesday's game with injury.

Niele Ivey and Notre Dame are getting a forward who will stretch the floor and excel in their Princeton-style patterned offense, as Macy is comfortable all over the court.

W Agot Makeer

6-1 | Montverde Academy (Florida) | Kia Nurse Elite | South Carolina

ESPNW ranking: 4

Makeer is a long and agile wing who has shown the ability to play lead guard, but also can be assertive in scoring. Known early as an aggressive slasher, Makeer went to work and became a quality 3-point shooter, making her game that much harder to handle for defenders. She uses that ability to be a quality playmaker particularly in transition. Her physical attributes and competitiveness lend to her being a capable high-level defender.

She will use her experience on the Canadian national team and at Montverde at South Carolina and will be able to fill multiple roles. Also catch her at the Chipotle Nationals later this week.

PG Mia Pauldo

5-5 | Morris Catholic (New Jersey) | Hurban Legends | Tennessee

ESPNW ranking: 11

The heart with which Pauldo plays is captivating and impossible to miss. She might be a small guard, but she backs down from no challenge. Pauldo is an entertaining playmaker, especially in transition. She keeps the defense honest with a high-percentage 3-point shot, which she can create off the bounce or relocate for catch-and-shoot opportunities. She has the ball on a string and plays well out of the pick and roll. Her passion and intangibles make others better on the floor. Defensively, she is an intelligent on-ball pest and reads and reacts to the floor at an advanced level. She has won multiple high school state titles in New Jersey.

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell is getting a signing class with a lot of accolades, and Pauldo (along with her sister Mya) were the catalysts. Mia will fit in well with the new press-and-pace style in Knoxville.

W Deniya Prawl

6-1 | IMG Academy (Florida) | B1CE | Tennessee

ESPNW ranking: 14

Prawl is a wing who has as much upside as any player in the class. She leaps high for rebounds and can lead the break. She has enough skill to her handle to create space for the midrange jumper, and she uses angles to slash to the rim where she finishes high and with contact. She makes plays many cannot, and that has kept plenty of intrigue around her game.

Consistency and perimeter shooting have been issues for Prawl, and the collegiate level will demand more of her. If she delivers, there will be a lot of return on that work investment. She and her IMG squad will compete in the Chipotle Nationals April 3-5.

F Lara Somfai

6-4 | IMG Academy (Florida) | FBC United | Stanford

ESPNW ranking: 16

Somfai is an agile and powerful forward from Australia who spent the past two seasons at IMG when she was not representing the Australian national team. She has impeccable footwork around the rim and a shooter's touch with a high release well beyond the 3-point line. Somfai is comfortable in face-up situations and sees the floor well -- making timely passes in the half court or advancing the ball after a rebound.

Bringing elite international experience as a stretch forward to Kate Paye and Stanford will prove dividends in Palo Alto in the near future. Somfai will also compete at the Chipotle Nationals.

PG Hailee Swain

5-10 | Holy Innocents' (Georgia) | Team Elite | Stanford

ESPNW ranking: 9

Swain is a lefty guard who brings an electricity to the floor with her intensity defensively and how much pressure she puts on the paint offensively. She has a handle that allows her to dance by defenders to create plays. She is adept at finishing with the left and right hands out to about 12 feet with floaters and short jumpers -- something very rare. She has improved her 3-point shot over time, and she keeps defenders guessing as she changes pace in the half court. She won a Georgia high school state championship with her program this season.

With her USA Basketball gold medal experience, it is no surprise Swain was named to the Nike Hoop Summit squad as well. She will bring a dynamic element to the Stanford perimeter, which will serve the Cardinal well in the varied style of the ACC.

West roster

No. 1 recruit Aliyah Chavez is the best scorer on the floor. She recently committed to Oklahoma. Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Games

2025 West Roster ESPNW 100

rank Pos. High school Committed to Darriana Alexander 8 G Purcell Marian High School (OH) Cincinnati Sienna Betts 2 F Grandview High School (CO) UCLA Aaliyah Chavez 1 G Monterey High School (TX) Oklahoma Jasmine Davidson 3 G Clackamas High School (OR) USC Addie Deal 18 G Mater Dei High School (CA) Iowa Alexandra Eschmeyer 31 F Peak To Peak Charter School (CO) Stanford Grace Knox 6 W Etiwanda High School (CA) LSU Ayla McDowell 22 W Cypress Springs High School (TX) South Carolina Brynn McGaughy 21 F Central Valley High School (WA) Washington Aliyahna Morris 24 G Etiwanda High School (CA) Cal Emilee Skinner 7 G Ridgeline High School (UT) Duke Jordan Speiser 10 G Lutheran High School (MO) Kansas State

G Darianna Alexander

6-foot-1 | Purcell Marian HS (Ohio) | West Virginia Thunder | Cincinnati

ESPNW ranking: 8

Alexander is a physical guard who can play multiple perimeter positions. She has logged a lot of minutes at the lead guard in high school, and she gets out and runs the lanes for a quick slash to the basket. Alexander rebounds extremely well for a guard and ignites the break quickly as she uses her strength to get to the rim and her vision to facilitate. She is arguably the biggest signee in Cincinnati program history. Alexander won multiple Girls Under Armour circuit championships with the West Virginia Thunder and won a fourth straight Ohio high school state championship this season.

Alexander will represent the USA squad in April's Nike Hoop Summit. Expect her to add a competitive punch to Katrina Merriweather's program.

C Sienna Betts

6-4 | Grandview HS (Colorado) | Hardwood Elite | UCLA

ESPNW ranking: 2

Betts is a representation of what it is to be a 5-player in today's game of space and pace. She can battle inside, and she has the skills and feel away from the paint to be effective. Betts dominates the glass, challenges shots defensively and sees the floor as well as anyone in the class. When a player can post strong, face up and put the ball on the floor -- but also counter with the jumper -- they are a tough cover. Betts is a legitimate triple-double threat game in and game out. She is unlike any other in the class at her position in that regard. Betts' team, Hardwood Elite, won the Adidas 3SSB Championship in 2023, and her Grandview High School team won three state championships in her tenure.

Sienna was named to the 12-member Nike Hoop Summit to go along with many accolades from her high school career. She will add depth to UCLA's already strong front line when she gets to Westwood.

PG Aaliyah Chavez

5-11 | Lubbock Monterey HS (Texas) | CyFair Elite | Oklahoma

ESPNW ranking: 1

Chavez is the best scorer in this class. Her ability to knock down long-range shots is hard to top. She has a reputation for her work ethic and shooting routines, and it shows in her confidence to make big shots. Chavez knows how to get to her spots and leverages her ability to shoot to keep defenses guessing with subtle changes of pace. She knows how to get to the free throw line, and she has a quality midrange game.

Chavez was named to the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. Her CyFair Elite team won two Nike EYBL titles during her tenure, and she won a Texas high school state championship this year. Oklahoma is getting an elite shotmaker who fits extremely well into its high-paced system.

G Jasmine Davidson

6-1 | Clackamas HS (Oregon) | Cal Stars | USC

ESPNW ranking: 3

Davidson is the most complete perimeter player in the 2025 class. Her offensive skills get the headlines -- she is a long and smooth player who can knock down the 3 as well as slash to the rim. She is also an elite defender who will only get better in college, and she moves well without the ball.

Davidson will get to play at home in Portland at the Nike Hoop Summit. An extremely talented USC roster will get a skilled perimeter player and another lock-down defender to add to its young program.

G Addison Deal

6-foot | Mater Dei HS (California) | Cal Stars | Iowa

ESPNW ranking: 18

Deal is a steady perimeter player with all the answers fundamentally. She has supreme confidence in her long-range shooting, and for good reason. Deal attacks the rim with a slashing ability and can create her own shot off the bounce. She has glue-like intangibles and can play out of pick-and-roll actions. Defensively, she competes extremely hard and will guard multiple perimeter positions.

The Iowa program is used to seeing complete perimeter players who know how to shoot and share the basketball, and that's exactly what Jan Jensen will get in Deal.

P/F Alexandra Eschmeyer

6-5 | Peak to Peak Charter (Colorado) | Colorado Hoopsters | Stanford

ESPNW ranking: 31

Another quality player from Colorado, Eschmeyer is more than just a 6-5 post. She has consistent range from beyond the 3-point line, smoothly runs the floor and can put the ball on the floor to attack the basket. She finishes well with either hand around the rim and is an active and mobile defender with her size and length. As she has developed, adding strength to her base and the ability to move and come off screens for 3s has been eye-catching.

Eschmeyer will also play in the Nike Hoop Summit. She will bring the versatile post game we are accustomed to seeing at Stanford over the years -- similar to Ashten Prechtel (2019 McDonald's All American also from Colorado).

F Grace Knox

6-2 | Etiwanda HS (California) | Cal Sparks | LSU

ESPNW ranking: 6

Knox is an energetic forward who always leaves an imprint on the court. She is a relentless competitor who can be physical, but also has the soft touch of a rangy jump shot and displays acrobatic finishing at the rim. Knox is the type to be the first to dive onto the floor or fly in from across the court to get a tip in on the offensive glass. She is a versatile defender and runs the floor with ease. Knox and her Cal Sparks won the Nike EYBL circuit championship in 2023 to go with a historical threepeat of CIF state championships in high school.

Knox will be part of the Nike Hoop Summit USA squad of 12 in April. When she takes the floor for LSU next season, she will be an elite competitive forward, something we're used to seeing for the Tigers.

F Ayla McDowell

6-2 | Cypress Springs HS (Texas) | CyFair Elite | South Carolina

ESPNW ranking: 22

McDowell fits the "3 and D" mold that makes her a valuable wing/forward prospect. She can play on the perimeter and get physical inside. She is a high-level rebounder and does all of the glue things a team needs at that spot. She spent some time with the Brazilian national team at the U18 FIBA Americas tournament this summer, and she came back more assertive and confident attacking off the bounce.

She will be a forward who can stretch the floor out beyond the 3-point line for Dawn Staley at South Carolina. McDowell's no-nonsense, mature approach to the game should set her up to contribute early in Columbia.

F Brynn McGaughy

6-2 | Central Valley HS (Washington) | Meta Hoops | Washington

ESPNW ranking: 21

McGaughy is a springy and strong forward from a small town in Washington who sought out elite competition, took what she learned from that experience and went to work to reach her potential. McGaughy has a broad frame to complement her ability to elevate and finish. She has good hands and can catch and finish in traffic, which also allows her to show her elite ballhandling ability, something unique for the forwards of the game. She plays out of the face-up and jab very well, and also will seal and punish a smaller defender with her back to the basket. McGaughy's range has to be respected beyond the 3-point line as well, making her a tough cover.

She won a Washington high school state championship this season. As McGaughy is surrounded by other gifted players day in and day out at Washington, look for her defensive prowess to increase and production to follow when she gets on campus with Tina Langley.

PG Aliyahna Morris

5-5 | Etiwanda HS (California) | Cal Sparks | Cal

ESPNW ranking: 24

Morris is a stocky, quiet, lead-by-example point guard. She goes about her business without trying to draw a lot of attention -- just does what it takes to win. She sets the tone with consistent ball pressure defensively and sets the table for teammates to make plays. Over time, Morris improved her long-range shooting, and her pull-up has always been a nice weapon, making her floor game much more efficient.

Morris won an EYBL championship with the Cal Sparks and Etiwanda teammate Grace Knox in 2023 as well as three consecutive CIF state championships. The Cal program made a fantastic turnaround this season and will expect Morris to continue that trend.

PG Emilee Skinner

6-foot | Ridgeline HS (Utah) | Utah Prospects | Duke

ESPNW ranking: 7

Skinner has a quiet confidence and an inner vicious competitor that shows up in big moments. Smooth with the ball as she glides up the court using more change of pace than flair, she knows how to get to her spots -- using hesitations and snatch-back dribbles to get to her patented pull-up. She has length and a strong frame and utilizes both with an impressive finishing package. Skinner anticipates very well defensively and is learning how to use her length more to her advantage on that end. A point guard who rebounds as well as she does only to zip the ball to the other end for an easy finish for a teammate -- who wouldn't want her on their team?

Skinner was also recently named as a guard to the Nike Hoop Summit USA team. She will give Kara Lawson the most elite point guard she has had since she took over the Duke program, and Skinner fits well with the young talented wings and forwards already on the roster.

G/W Jordan Speiser

6-1 | Lutheran HS (Missouri) | All Iowa Attack | Kansas State

ESPNW ranking: 10

Speiser is the best long-range shooter in this class. She had a summer of incredible shooting performances, including a 40-point game in the EYBL Championship tournament. Always known as a shooting threat since she hit the circuit, Speiser went to work and improved her handle and ability to sustain contact going to the rim, and it proved valuable last summer as she countered hard closeouts and was crowded and closely guarded. She has a strong frame and knows how to draw fouls to get to the free throw line.

Speiser was also named to the Nike Hoop Summit squad. She will be a valuable commodity to Jeff Mittie and Kansas State. The Wildcats space the floor and know how to use shooters, and she will be a fan favorite.

The matchup at a glance

Two things jump out at first glance of the rosters: the size advantage of the West, and the fact that it has the top three players in the 2025 class in Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jasmine Davidson. That said, don't count out the East -- that group has the firepower and speed to make this game fast and intense; it'll just have to work as a unit well to do so. When the math is done, overall, the West has a little less than half an inch average advantage over the East roster. But collectively, the East guards and wings are a big and interchangeable bunch that evens things some.

What to expect

Strategy wise, the West should definitely establish itself inside-out with an emphasis on getting paint touches and passing up good shots for great shots. Overall, it's the better shooting team. Betts will inevitably command double teams and is a fantastic distributor in that situation. With its size and balance, the West should be strong defensively. If it falls into the trap of the "All-Star game iso ball," it will squander a clear advantage.

The East meanwhile should play fast and shoot quickly. Open space and a quick attack offense would give it a slightly better chance on the boards -- with easier offensive putbacks or kick-outs to spot-up threes. This group is very interchangeable in both size and skill competency, with many players able to take the lead position and be playmakers but also otherwise attack aggressively scoring-wise. This should give the East a speed and pace of play advantage.

McDonald's All American games tend to be dominated by guards, as they obviously handle the ball most of the time. Look for the matchup of the Skinner, Chavez and Davidson (West) group versus the Swain, Pauldo and Crump (East) group to get heated and entertaining. And what about potential surprises?

For the East: Kaelyn Carroll, Jaida Civil and Lara Somfai.

For the West: Brynn McGaughy, Alex Eschmeyer and Emilee Skinner.

The ultimate questions: How does the East's inside crew of Somfai and Jaliya Davis handle Betts and Eschmeyer with the size difference? How will the West execute its transition defense?

If the East's interior players can hold their own, they have done their job. If the West does not sprint back defensively and protect the paint, there could be trouble. Ball movement and shot selection will be key, above all. In a game like this, always look at the assist/field goal ratio and rebounding edge to be contributing factors.