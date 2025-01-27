Open Extended Reactions

Three signees from Stanford, three from Tennessee and two from LSU are among the 24 players chosen for the McDonald's All American girls' basketball game, which will be played April 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Barclays Center in New York.

All 24 players, who were announced Monday, are among the top 32 in the current ESPNW 100, which ranks the top girls players in the high school class of 2025. They represent 17 college programs that they have committed to, with two players still undecided.

The players include the top five on the ESPNW list: point guard Aaliyah Chavez of Lubbock, Texas (undecided); forward Sienna Betts of Grandview, Colorado (UCLA); guard Jasmine Davidson of Clackamas, Oregon (USC); wing Agot Makeer of Toronto (undecided); and guard Aaliyah Crump of Shakopee, Minnesota (Texas). Makeer and Crump both attend Montverde Academy in Florida.

Stanford's signees who will play in the game are point guard Hailee Swain of Atlanta, forward Lara Somfai of Australia and forward Alexandra Eschmeyer of Lafayette, Colorado.

Tennessee's signees are point guard Mia Pauldo of Paterson, New Jersey, wing Deniya Prawl of Toronto and guard Jaida Civil of Melbourne, Florida.

LSU's signees are wing Grace Knox of Etiwanda, California, and guard ZaKiyah Johnson of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

The other signees who will compete, listed in alphabetical order: guard Darianna Alexander of Cincinnati (Cincinnati); wing Nyla Brooks of Alexandria, Virginia (North Carolina); wing Kaelyn Carroll of Marion, Massachusetts (Kentucky); forward Jaliya Davis of Overland Park, Kansas (Kansas); point guard Addison Deal of Santa Ana, California (Iowa); forward Leah Macy of Elizabethtown, Kentucky (Notre Dame); forward Ayla McDowell of Cypress, Texas (South Carolina); forward Brynn McGaughy of Spokane, Washington (Washington); point guard Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda, California (Cal); point guard Emilee Skinner, Millville, Utah (Duke) and guard/wing Jordan Speiser of Warrenton, Missouri (Kansas State).

Shane Laflin of Premier Basketball contributed to this report.