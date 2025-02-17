South Carolina's 71-game winning run at home is brought to a shuddering end by a dominant UConn in Columbia. (1:15)

It was a tumultuous week for the top teams in women's college basketball.

UCLA suffered its first loss of the season against rival USC. UConn made a major statement in not only snapping South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak but doing it in emphatic fashion. Texas rallied from a sluggish start to beat LSU in a top-5 battle that left the Longhorns on top of the SEC.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the new rankings.

New this week: Illinois

Out: Florida State

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 22-2

Stat to know: Olivia Miles, who scored 28 points in Thursday's win over Pitt, was 8-for-13 from 3-point range, tying Sheila McMillen (1998) for the most 3-pointers in a game in Notre Dame history.

What's next: Monday vs. No. 11 Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 26-2

Stat to know: With Sunday's win over LSU, Texas joins Rutgers in 2004-05 as the only women's teams since 1999-2000 to play an AP top-10 team in three straight games (LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina) and win all three (outside of the NCAA tournament).

What's next: Feb. 24 at Georgia, 7 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 24-1

Stat to know: By beating Michigan State on Sunday, UCLA posted its seventh win against a Top 25 team this season, the third most in Division I (South Carolina has 9, Texas 8).

What's next: Thursday vs. Illinois, 9:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 23-2

Stat to know: USC beat Washington 69-64 on Sunday for its largest comeback win of the season. The Trojans trailed by 12 with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

What's next: Wednesday vs. No. 22 Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 24-3

Stat to know: UConn's romp over South Carolina on Sunday was the team's 16th 20-point win over an AP top-5 team over the last 25 seasons, which is 13 more than any other school. (Duke and Notre Dame each have three.)

What's next: Wednesday at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 23-3

Stat to know: Sunday's 29-point loss to UConn was South Carolina's biggest home loss since losing to the Huskies by 29 on Dec. 28, 2008.

What's next: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 25-2

Stat to know: In Sunday's loss to Texas, Flau'Jae Johnson scored in double figures for the 36th straight game scoring in double figures, including all 27 this season. That's the second-longest streak by an LSU player over the last 15 seasons (Angel Reese, 69 from 2022-24).

What's next: Thursday vs. Georgia, 9 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 21-3

Stat to know: In an overtime win over Minnesota on Thursday, Ohio State shot 75% from the floor in OT, hitting 6 of 8 shots.

What's next: Thursday at Indiana, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 23-4

Stat to know: North Carolina has its most regular-season wins since it posted 23 in 2021-22.

What's next: Thursday at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 24-3

Stat to know: In Sunday's win at Arizona, TCU shot 56% from the field and hit 11 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs are 14-0 this season when they hit double-digit 3-pointers.

What's next: Wednesday at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Duke, which leads the ACC in forcing turnovers with 21 per game, forced 33 -- including 20 in the first half -- against Wake Forest in Thursday's 72-47 win.

What's next: Monday at No. 1 Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 24-3

Stat to know: In Saturday's win over UCF, K-State hit 14 of its 20 3-point shots, with Taryn Sides (21 points) coming off the bench to go 6-for-7 from deep.

What's next: Monday at No. 17 West Virginia, 2 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: NC State's 65 points in Sunday's loss to North Carolina were the Wolfpack's fewest in an ACC game this season.

What's next: Thursday at No. 20 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCX

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 20-4

Stat to know: Kentucky's 29-point win over Georgia on Sunday was the Wildcats' biggest margin of victory in series history. The previous mark was 22 points in March 2013.

What's next: Thursday at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Jewel Spear, who had 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting in Sunday's win over Ole Miss, scored 15 in the third quarter, her high for a quarter this season.

What's next: Thursday vs. No. 18 Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Oklahoma outscored Missouri 42-22 in the second half of Sunday's win, overcoming a 44-40 halftime deficit.

What's next: Thursday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: In Saturday's win over Cincinnati, West Virginia broke the game open with a 25-2 run over the second and third quarters.

What's next: Monday vs. No. 12 Kansas State, 2 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Alabama is off to its best start through 25 games since going 21-4 in the 1996-97 season.

What's next: Monday vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Sarah Andrews set a Big 12 record by playing in her 159th career game Saturday against Texas Tech.

What's next: Wednesday at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 21-5

Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 14-2 at home this season, recording its most home wins in a season since going 15-3 in 2017-18.

What's next: Thursday vs. No. 13 NC State, 7 p.m., ACCX

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: On Thursday against Nebraska, Maryland suffered its fourth 20-point loss as a ranked team since the start of this past season, the most of any program over that span.

What's next: Monday vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Michigan State led UCLA by 4 points with less than four minutes to play Sunday but had just two free throws the rest of the game.

What's next: Wednesday at No. 4 USC, 9:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 21-4

Stat to know: Jayme Horan was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers in the third quarter as Creighton pulled away from Georgetown, outscoring the Hoyas 26-9 in Saturday's 70-48 win.

What's next: Wednesday vs. St. John's, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Oklahoma State went 5:31 without a field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's upset loss at BYU.

What's next: Tuesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 21-5

Stat to know: The Illini have won eight straight Big Ten games, the longest streak in program history.

What's next: Thursday at No. 3 UCLA, 9:30 p.m., BTN