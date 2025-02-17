It was a tumultuous week for the top teams in women's college basketball.
UCLA suffered its first loss of the season against rival USC. UConn made a major statement in not only snapping South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak but doing it in emphatic fashion. Texas rallied from a sluggish start to beat LSU in a top-5 battle that left the Longhorns on top of the SEC.
What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the new rankings.
New this week: Illinois
Out: Florida State
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.
All times Eastern
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 2
2024-25 record: 22-2
Stat to know: Olivia Miles, who scored 28 points in Thursday's win over Pitt, was 8-for-13 from 3-point range, tying Sheila McMillen (1998) for the most 3-pointers in a game in Notre Dame history.
What's next: Monday vs. No. 11 Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
2. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 3
2024-25 record: 26-2
Stat to know: With Sunday's win over LSU, Texas joins Rutgers in 2004-05 as the only women's teams since 1999-2000 to play an AP top-10 team in three straight games (LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina) and win all three (outside of the NCAA tournament).
What's next: Feb. 24 at Georgia, 7 p.m., SECN
3. UCLA Bruins
Previous ranking: 1
2024-25 record: 24-1
Stat to know: By beating Michigan State on Sunday, UCLA posted its seventh win against a Top 25 team this season, the third most in Division I (South Carolina has 9, Texas 8).
What's next: Thursday vs. Illinois, 9:30 p.m., BTN
4. USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 6
2024-25 record: 23-2
Stat to know: USC beat Washington 69-64 on Sunday for its largest comeback win of the season. The Trojans trailed by 12 with 1:51 left in the third quarter.
What's next: Wednesday vs. No. 22 Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., Peacock
5. UConn Huskies
Previous ranking: 7
2024-25 record: 24-3
Stat to know: UConn's romp over South Carolina on Sunday was the team's 16th 20-point win over an AP top-5 team over the last 25 seasons, which is 13 more than any other school. (Duke and Notre Dame each have three.)
What's next: Wednesday at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
6. South Carolina Gamecocks
Previous ranking: 4
2024-25 record: 23-3
Stat to know: Sunday's 29-point loss to UConn was South Carolina's biggest home loss since losing to the Huskies by 29 on Dec. 28, 2008.
What's next: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN
7. LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 5
2024-25 record: 25-2
Stat to know: In Sunday's loss to Texas, Flau'Jae Johnson scored in double figures for the 36th straight game scoring in double figures, including all 27 this season. That's the second-longest streak by an LSU player over the last 15 seasons (Angel Reese, 69 from 2022-24).
What's next: Thursday vs. Georgia, 9 p.m., SECN
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 9
2024-25 record: 21-3
Stat to know: In an overtime win over Minnesota on Thursday, Ohio State shot 75% from the floor in OT, hitting 6 of 8 shots.
What's next: Thursday at Indiana, 7 p.m., Peacock
9. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 12
2024-25 record: 23-4
Stat to know: North Carolina has its most regular-season wins since it posted 23 in 2021-22.
What's next: Thursday at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
10. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 11
2024-25 record: 24-3
Stat to know: In Sunday's win at Arizona, TCU shot 56% from the field and hit 11 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs are 14-0 this season when they hit double-digit 3-pointers.
What's next: Wednesday at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
11. Duke Blue Devils
Previous ranking: 13
2024-25 record: 20-5
Stat to know: Duke, which leads the ACC in forcing turnovers with 21 per game, forced 33 -- including 20 in the first half -- against Wake Forest in Thursday's 72-47 win.
What's next: Monday at No. 1 Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
12. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 14
2024-25 record: 24-3
Stat to know: In Saturday's win over UCF, K-State hit 14 of its 20 3-point shots, with Taryn Sides (21 points) coming off the bench to go 6-for-7 from deep.
What's next: Monday at No. 17 West Virginia, 2 p.m., Fox
13. NC State Wolfpack
Previous ranking: 10
2024-25 record: 20-5
Stat to know: NC State's 65 points in Sunday's loss to North Carolina were the Wolfpack's fewest in an ACC game this season.
What's next: Thursday at No. 20 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCX
14. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous ranking: 8
2024-25 record: 20-4
Stat to know: Kentucky's 29-point win over Georgia on Sunday was the Wildcats' biggest margin of victory in series history. The previous mark was 22 points in March 2013.
What's next: Thursday at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN+
15. Tennessee Lady Vols
Previous ranking: 15
2024-25 record: 19-6
Stat to know: Jewel Spear, who had 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting in Sunday's win over Ole Miss, scored 15 in the third quarter, her high for a quarter this season.
What's next: Thursday vs. No. 18 Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
16. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 16
2024-25 record: 19-6
Stat to know: Oklahoma outscored Missouri 42-22 in the second half of Sunday's win, overcoming a 44-40 halftime deficit.
What's next: Thursday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN+
17. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 18
2024-25 record: 20-5
Stat to know: In Saturday's win over Cincinnati, West Virginia broke the game open with a 25-2 run over the second and third quarters.
What's next: Monday vs. No. 12 Kansas State, 2 p.m., Fox
18. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 21
2024-25 record: 20-5
Stat to know: Alabama is off to its best start through 25 games since going 21-4 in the 1996-97 season.
What's next: Monday vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
19. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 25
2024-25 record: 22-5
Stat to know: Sarah Andrews set a Big 12 record by playing in her 159th career game Saturday against Texas Tech.
What's next: Wednesday at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN+
20. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous ranking: 19
2024-25 record: 21-5
Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 14-2 at home this season, recording its most home wins in a season since going 15-3 in 2017-18.
What's next: Thursday vs. No. 13 NC State, 7 p.m., ACCX
21. Maryland Terrapins
Previous ranking: 17
2024-25 record: 19-6
Stat to know: On Thursday against Nebraska, Maryland suffered its fourth 20-point loss as a ranked team since the start of this past season, the most of any program over that span.
What's next: Monday vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
22. Michigan State Spartans
Previous ranking: 22
2024-25 record: 19-6
Stat to know: Michigan State led UCLA by 4 points with less than four minutes to play Sunday but had just two free throws the rest of the game.
What's next: Wednesday at No. 4 USC, 9:30 p.m., Peacock
23. Creighton Bluejays
Previous ranking: 24
2024-25 record: 21-4
Stat to know: Jayme Horan was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers in the third quarter as Creighton pulled away from Georgetown, outscoring the Hoyas 26-9 in Saturday's 70-48 win.
What's next: Wednesday vs. St. John's, 7 p.m.
24. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Previous ranking: 20
2024-25 record: 20-5
Stat to know: Oklahoma State went 5:31 without a field goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's upset loss at BYU.
What's next: Tuesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+
25. Illinois Fighting Illini
Previous ranking: NR
2024-25 record: 21-5
Stat to know: The Illini have won eight straight Big Ten games, the longest streak in program history.
What's next: Thursday at No. 3 UCLA, 9:30 p.m., BTN