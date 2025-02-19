Women's 'College GameDay' 2025: Notre Dame at NC State

Open Extended Reactions

Feb. 23 location

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is headed to Raleigh on Sunday for a matchup between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 13 NC State. Hosted by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, the premier pregame show airs from 11 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University.

Special fan opportunities

Sign Making Station : Get to College GameDay early and let your creativity shine! Grab a poster board and markers (thanks, State Farm!) and make a sign that shows off your school spirit. The more clever and funny, the better - who knows, your sign might even make it on TV!

Net Hats : Want to be on TV and leave with a cool souvenir? Be one of the first fans at College GameDay, and not only will you be part of the live broadcast, but you'll also have the chance to snag a legendary State Farm net hat to wear home!

Women's Shot Contest: Think you've got game? Prove it! Show up early, and you might get a shot at being selected to make four baskets in :19 or less. You'll get your moment on ESPN and a chance to win $19,000!

Why we're excited for Notre Dame at NC State

They met at the 2024 ACC Tournament championship game.

NC State has won three of the last five matchups against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame are ranked No. 1 in the country.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

ESPN's digital pre-pregame show "Countdown to GameDay" is led by Taylor Tannebaum, Ari Chambers and a rotating cast of additional analysts. It will air 30 minutes ahead of each "GameDay" show this season and is available across social and streaming platforms.

