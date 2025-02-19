Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame started this season as No. 7 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Now, it has made its way to No. 1, and this week there are two other ACC teams in the top 10 -- North Carolina and NC State -- alongside the Fighting Irish.

The Irish also moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press and coaches' polls, but not unanimously. Some voters went with Texas, which dealt with two losses in overtime at Notre Dame (Dec. 5) and at South Carolina (Jan. 12). Since then, Texas has won 10 games in a row, six of those against ranked teams, including in a rematch with South Carolina.

UCLA maintained some No. 1 votes, too, after its lone loss Feb. 13 at crosstown rival USC. We try to put a little more emphasis on recent results in Power Rankings, which is why this week, USC jumps ahead of UCLA. However, by this point in the season, voters will find compiling any rankings that don't contain any contradictions challenging.

Then again, that's also the natural speculative part of rankings. On this, though, we don't have to speculate: Notre Dame has won 18 games in a row, all but one by double digits. Clemson is the only team that has been closer -- nine-point loss on Jan. 12 -- since the Irish lost back-to-back games in the Cayman Islands to TCU and Utah on Nov. 29-30.

In the Irish's first game with the No. 1 ranking, Monday at home, they overcame Duke's defense and won 64-49 behind Hannah Hidalgo's 19 points and four assists.

Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron give the Irish a guard trio that pummels teams offensively and frustrates them defensively. Forward Liatu King, averaging a double-double, has made as important an impact as any transfer in the country. Those four held down the fort while forwards Maddy Westbeld and Liza Karlen recovered from injuries and were able to join the Irish.

One could say the ACC, as tough as it is, isn't quite as difficult as the SEC, which has eight teams in the top 20 of the NCAA NET rankings, the most of any conference. The ACC and Big 12 each have four, the Big Ten three, and the Big East one.

Nonetheless, Notre Dame has done what it needs to do to reach the No. 1 ranking. Getting the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament -- which is a lot more important -- will take more work.

The Irish were No. 4 in the NCAA's top 16 seeds reveal Sunday, behind UCLA, South Carolina and Texas. We'll find out where the Irish stand in the second reveal Feb. 27.

Previous ranking: 2

Miles was the Irish's leading scorer (28 points) for the first time this season in their 88-57 victory Feb. 13 at Pittsburgh. Monday's win over Duke wasn't pretty, but it got the job done. Notre Dame has one ranked foe left in its four regular-season games: Sunday's matchup with NC State on ESPN.

Next seven days: @ Miami (Feb. 20), @ NC State (Feb. 23)

Hannah Hidalgo, left, and Olivia Miles combined for 28 points in a victory over Duke. Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 3

Texas is playing very well, coming off three consecutive wins over top-10 teams. But give credit also to the individual play of sophomore star Madison Booker. She has led Texas in scoring and rebounding the past five games, averaging 18.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Next seven days: @ Georgia (Feb. 24)

Previous ranking: 6

The Trojans' only loss since falling to Notre Dame in November was at Iowa on Caitlin Clark jersey retirement day, Feb. 2. USC was very ready for the much-hyped game against UCLA last Thursday, with JuJu Watkins putting on an individual show for the ages (38 points, 11 rebounds, 8 blocks). It wasn't too surprising to see USC look flat three days later at Washington, but the Trojans were still able to pull out that win 69-64. Their last three games of the regular season are against ranked foes.

Next seven days: vs. Michigan State (Feb. 19), vs. Illinois (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 1

The Bruins had a good, long run at No. 1, but they ran out of gas in the fourth quarter of their 71-60 loss at USC last Thursday, being outscored 24-8. They followed that with a battle at home against Michigan State, winning 75-69 with star center Lauren Betts sidelined by a foot injury. Maybe it was all a reset UCLA needed to finish strong, especially since it has the rematch at home against USC in the regular-season finale March 1.

Next seven days: vs. Illinois (Feb. 20), @ Iowa (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 8

You knew the Huskies were frustrated by their four-point loss at Tennessee on Feb. 6 -- they followed that up with 37- and 38-point wins over Providence and St. John's. The real statement came Sunday when they blew out South Carolina by 29 points on the Gamecocks' home court. Azzi Fudd led the way in points (28), Sarah Strong in rebounds (13) and Paige Bueckers in assists (10.) That's a great formula for UConn's success.

Next seven days: @ Seton Hall (Feb. 19), @ Butler (Feb. 22)

Previous ranking: 4

After a Jan. 12-27 gauntlet in which they beat five ranked teams in a row, the Gamecocks couldn't replicate that success when facing Texas and UConn in a recent eight-day stretch. While they blew out Florida in between, they were outrebounded by a combined 26 and shot a combined 8 of 36 from 3-point range in the losses. Texas beat the Gamecocks without making a 3-pointer, and UConn beat them making 13. There needs to be some back-to-basics defense work going on now for South Carolina.

Next seven days: vs. Arkansas (Feb. 20), @ Vanderbilt (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 5

The Tigers might not mind being a bit under the radar. Their only two losses are on the road at South Carolina and Texas, the latter being a 65-58 loss Sunday. LSU is third in the SEC, with the teams right behind -- Kentucky and Alabama -- still coming up on the Tigers' schedule. LSU remains a team no one wants to play in the postseason.

Next seven days: vs. Georgia (Feb. 20), @ Kentucky (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 7

The Buckeyes had to go to overtime to beat Minnesota and Iowa at home this past week, and in both games, Ohio State let a big lead slip away in the final minute-plus of regulation. That mistake repeating itself concerns coach Kevin McGuff heading into the last four games of the regular season. On the bright side, junior Cotie McMahon (combined 25 points, 12 rebounds) and freshman Jaloni Cambridge (combined 39 points, nine assists) carried the Buckeyes through those victories.

Next seven days: @ Indiana (Feb. 20), vs. Purdue (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 15

The Tar Heels made a huge leap into the top 10 in this week's Power Rankings after their 66-65 win Sunday over NC State. But with uncertainty over the status of fifth-year player Alyssa Ustby, who sustained a knee injury early against the Wolfpack, can North Carolina stay here? The Tar Heels have won 10 of their past 11. But Ustby is one of four who lead them in scoring (averaging between 10.0-10.9 points) and is their top rebounder (9.4). Losing her would be very tough.

Next seven days: @ Syracuse (Feb. 20), @ Louisville (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 12

After NC State edged Miami last Thursday 76-74, Sunday's 66-65 loss to North Carolina ended the Wolfpack's nine-game win streak. NC State had a five-point lead with 1:32 left but didn't score again, and that will stick in the Wolfpack's craw. They have to get past it quickly, with two ranked teams -- including No. 1 Notre Dame -- coming up.

Next seven days: @ Georgia Tech (Feb. 20), vs. Notre Dame (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 11

The Wildcats have lost two of their past three games, including 67-49 to Texas last Thursday before bouncing back with an 84-55 victory over Georgia on Sunday. But overall, they are doing well in their first season under coach Kenny Brooks, sitting in fourth place in the SEC. But they have three of their toughest games of the season left: against LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Next seven days: at Missouri (Feb. 20), vs. LSU (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 10

The Frogs are coming off victories over BYU and Arizona. They don't have a bad loss this season: the three losses were against South Carolina at home and at Oklahoma State and Kansas State. TCU's key for heading into the Big 12 tournament on a high is if the Frogs can beat their last two ranked foes: West Virginia and Baylor. TCU has already defeated Baylor once, but the teams are tied for first in the Big 12.

Next seven days: @ Arizona State (Feb. 19), vs. West Virginia (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 13

Duke's only losses in ACC play are to North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame, the latter on Monday in South Bend, Indiana. The Blue Devils are 11-0 at home and play three of their last four regular-season games there. In short, Duke is still in the thick of the race to get the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament, assuming Notre Dame gets No. 1.

Next seven days: vs. Louisville (Feb. 20), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 9

Overall, the Wildcats have done well without star center Ayoka Lee, who has been out since Jan. 19 because of a broken bone in her foot. They are half a game out of first place in the Big 12. But they are coming off a 70-57 loss at West Virginia on Monday in which they had 21 turnovers and shot just 25% from 3-point range. K-State still has a chance to win the league title, but Baylor is one of the teams that stands in the way

Next seven days: vs. Kansas (Feb. 22), vs. Baylor (Feb. 24)

Previous ranking: 14

The Sooners are favored in their remaining four regular-season games. Winning those would put them at 11-5 in their first season in the SEC. But all teams know they can't count on any wins in this league. Oklahoma had to battle to beat Auburn and Missouri last week, despite those teams having only five SEC victories between them. The Sooners must grind it out the rest of the way.

Next seven days: vs. Vanderbilt (Feb. 20), @ Arkansas (Feb. 23)

Previous ranking: 16

Jewel Spear had a combined 45 points in Tennessee's wins last week over Auburn and Ole Miss. The Lady Vols are 6-6 in the SEC, but those losses were by an average of 3.3 points. Their nonconference win over UConn on Feb. 6 looks even better now with the Huskies subsequently routing South Carolina.

Next seven days: vs. Alabama (Feb. 20), @ Florida (Feb. 23)

Fell out: None