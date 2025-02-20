Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Jefferson University coach Tom Shirley has reached 900 career wins, the second women's coach in Division II history to hit that milestone.

Shirley earned No. 900 when the Rams beat Caldwell University 58-33 on Wednesday night.

Shirley has spent the past 35 years of his 43-year coaching career at the Philadelphia school.

He is the active Division II career wins leader and trails only Barbara Stevens (1,058) on the overall list. With his 900th win, Shirley ranks 10th among coaches in all college divisions and with four more wins, he would move up to ninth all time. He ranks third on the active head coaches list through Division I, II, and III coaches.

"While reaching 900 career wins is recognized as an individual achievement, it must be applauded as a group effort," Shirley said. "Certainly, generations of very good players, who were terrific student-athletes, helped make this possible. The assistant coaches, university staff and a supportive administration also deserve recognition."

Over his career with the Rams and DeSales University, Shirley has had 38 winning seasons. He led the Rams to a 32-2 record last season. Shirley has won three Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year awards, nine conference titles and made 13 NCAA tournament appearances.

"I truly appreciate the consistency with which the teams achieved these milestones over 43 years, averaging 21 wins per season," Shirley said. "Recruiting was certainly a key ingredient, which was made easier with the outstanding reputation of Thomas Jefferson University, both in the classroom and in the professional workplace."