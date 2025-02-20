Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Kiki Iriafen added 24 points and 10 rebounds and fourth-ranked USC defeated No. 22 Michigan State 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Watkins, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game, has six games this season with at least 28 points for the Trojans (24-2, 14-1 Big Ten), who are 7-1 against ranked teams.

According to ESPN Research, Watkins and Iriafen have each scored 20 points in the same game for the 8th game this season, the second most such instances by teammates to score at least 20 in the same game in Division I this season. They trail only Vanderbilt's Khamil Pierre and Mikayla Blakes, who have done so 10 times.

Grace VanSlooten tied a career high with 29 points and Julia Ayrault had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (19-7, 9-6), which fell to 2-4 against ranked teams. The Spartans lost at then top-ranked UCLA 75-69 on Sunday.

USC had a 21-point lead late in the third quarter before Michigan State made things interesting in the fourth. The Spartans went on a 15-4 run to get within 74-68 with four minutes remaining before a jumper by Kennedy Smith and fast break layup by Watkins pushed the Trojans' lead back into double digits.

Up next

Both teams have home games on Sunday. Michigan State faces Indiana and USC has its last regular-season home game against No. 25 Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.