The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have arguably the best guard tandem in women's college basketball, a claim the team is touting with a unique "pocket-sized point guards" All-American campaign.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles share the guard position for Notre Dame, with the duo offering a little bit of everything on the court. Hidalgo averages 24.6 points and four steals per game, both good for second nationally. Miles averages 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists, and leads all active NCAA players in career triple-doubles.

The two stars are up for a number of potential postseason awards and honors as the regular season concludes, and the Irish are enlisting the help of a 3D printer to elevate their candidacies.

The two figurines feature the likenesses of Hidalgo and Miles, though they aren't available for sale to the public. It's not the first time Notre Dame has used a creative approach to boost a guard's All-American campaign -- last year the program sent out "Hannah Hidalgo's premium hoops" earrings to promote the then-freshman phenom's impressive rookie résumé.

Powered by their star backcourt, the Irish have won 19 consecutive games and risen to a No. 1 national ranking. They'll look to extend their winning streak -- and lead atop the ACC -- on Sunday with a matinee matchup with the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack (noon ET, ESPN).