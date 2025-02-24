Open Extended Reactions

We're coming off of a week of major playoff action in girls high school basketball.

The game of the week was in the CIF playoffs between Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian. Led by Kaleena Smith (2027 ESPN 25 No. 1) with 21 points and 10 assists, the No. 1 team in the country, Ontario Christian, won 62-52. Tatianna Griffin (2028 ESPN recruit) scored 19 points and had 8 rebounds for Ontario Christian as well. On the other side, Jerzy Robinson (2026 ESPN 60 No. 3) had 24 points to lead Sierra Canyon.

Other games of note:

Despite a difficult schedule and starting the year with injuries, Etiwanda is climbing back up the ranks on the shoulders of its two McDonald's All-Americans: Aliyahna Morris (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 24, California commit) and Grace Knox (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 6, LSU commit). Etiwanda defeated Mater Dei 63-60 in the CIF playoffs. Junior Arynn Finley (2026 ESPN 60 No. 53) led the scoring for Etiwanda with 17 points, while Addison Deal (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 18, Iowa commit) contributed 14 points and 9 assists for Mater Dei. Etiwanda and Ontario Christian will match up on Saturday, March 1 in the next round of the CIF playoffs.

Across the country, Montverde beat IMG 65-57 in a much anticipated battle of elite Florida academies. The No. 1 recruit in the ESPN class of 2026, Saniyah Hall, scored 26 points for Montverde while 2025 ESPNW 100 No. 27 recruit and UConn commit Kelis Fisher led IMG with 21 points.

Sidwell Friends avenged two losses to Bullis 67-62. Point guard Autumn Fleary, the nation's No. 14 recruit in the 2026 class, led the way for Sidwell. The victory should solidify Sidwell in the top 10 for the season.

Emilee Skinner (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 7, Duke commit) took her team to a 3-peat in Utah as Ridgeline defeated Snow Canyon 65-46. Skinner had 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals to seal the championship. The result earns the program a bid in these top 25 rankings as they finish the season 28-0.

