          Women's Champ Week 2025: tournament brackets, auto bids, more

          Notre Dame booked the ACC's automatic bid to the 2024 women's NCAA tournament. Can the Fighting Irish do it again in 2025? Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire
          Feb 25, 2025, 07:40 PM

          March is here, and with it weeks of excellent women's college basketball. Teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2025 women's NCAA tournament.

          Champ Week action begins on Tuesday, March 4, with the Horizon League and Sun Belt Conference tournaments tipping, and will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 16, with four automatic bids on the line: the Patriot League, Northeast Conference, Coastal Athletic Association and Missouri Valley Conference.

          Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action right here, and update this page as teams cut down the nets.

          Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.

          The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 16 on ESPN.

          Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)

          March 5-8
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Southern Conference (SoCon)

          March 6-7, 9
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

          March 5-9
          First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Southeast Conference (SEC)

          March 5-9
          Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10 (A10)

          March 5-9
          Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)
          Standings

          Summit League

          March 5-9
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Big Ten

          March 5-9
          Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          Big 12

          March 5-9
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Big South

          March 5-6, 8-9
          Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
          Standings

          Sun Belt

          March 4-10
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Big East

          March 7-10
          Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
          Standings

          Horizon League

          March 4, 6, 10-11
          Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference (WCC)

          March 6-11
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big Sky Conference

          March 8-12
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          American Athletic Conference (AAC)

          March 8-12
          Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Standings

          Mountain West

          March 9-12
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Southland Conference

          March 10-13
          Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          America East

          March 6, 10, 14
          Campus sites (reseeded after quarterfinals)
          Standings

          Atlantic Sun (ASUN)

          March 7-8, 11, 15
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference (MAC)

          March 12, 14-15
          Rocket Arena (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

          March 11-15
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

          March 11-15
          Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

          March 12-15
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Conference USA (C-USA)

          March 11-15
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Ivy League

          March 14-15
          Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

          March 11-15
          Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
          Standings

          Big West

          March 12-15
          Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Patriot League

          March 8, 10, 13, 16
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Northeast Conference (NEC)

          March 5, 8, 11
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

          March 12-16
          CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

          March 13-16
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings