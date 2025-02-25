Open Extended Reactions

March is here, and with it weeks of excellent women's college basketball. Teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2025 women's NCAA tournament.

Champ Week action begins on Tuesday, March 4, with the Horizon League and Sun Belt Conference tournaments tipping, and will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 16, with four automatic bids on the line: the Patriot League, Northeast Conference, Coastal Athletic Association and Missouri Valley Conference.

Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action right here, and update this page as teams cut down the nets.

Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.

The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 16 on ESPN.

More coverage:

Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule | Women's Tournament Challenge

Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)

March 5-8

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Southern Conference (SoCon)

March 6-7, 9

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

March 5-9

First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Standings

Southeast Conference (SEC)

March 5-9

Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Standings

Atlantic 10 (A10)

March 5-9

Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)

Standings

Summit League

March 5-9

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Big Ten

March 5-9

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Standings

Big 12

March 5-9

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Big South

March 5-6, 8-9

Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Standings

Sun Belt

March 4-10

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Big East

March 7-10

Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Standings

Horizon League

March 4, 6, 10-11

Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

West Coast Conference (WCC)

March 6-11

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big Sky Conference

March 8-12

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

March 8-12

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Standings

Mountain West

March 9-12

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Southland Conference

March 10-13

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

America East

March 6, 10, 14

Campus sites (reseeded after quarterfinals)

Standings

Atlantic Sun (ASUN)

March 7-8, 11, 15

Campus sites

Standings

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

March 12, 14-15

Rocket Arena (Cleveland)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

March 11-15

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

March 11-15

Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

March 12-15

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Conference USA (C-USA)

March 11-15

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Ivy League

March 14-15

Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

March 11-15

Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)

Standings

Big West

March 12-15

Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Patriot League

March 8, 10, 13, 16

Campus sites

Standings

Northeast Conference (NEC)

March 5, 8, 11

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)

March 12-16

CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

March 13-16

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings