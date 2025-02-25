March is here, and with it weeks of excellent women's college basketball. Teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2025 women's NCAA tournament.
Champ Week action begins on Tuesday, March 4, with the Horizon League and Sun Belt Conference tournaments tipping, and will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 16, with four automatic bids on the line: the Patriot League, Northeast Conference, Coastal Athletic Association and Missouri Valley Conference.
Which Division I basketball teams will be crowned conference champions and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will be tracking all the action right here, and update this page as teams cut down the nets.
Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched; conference brackets will be added as they are set.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled March 16 on ESPN.
More coverage:
Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule | Women's Tournament Challenge
Ohio Valley Conference (OVC)
March 5-8
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings
Southern Conference (SoCon)
March 6-7, 9
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Standings
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
March 5-9
First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Standings
Southeast Conference (SEC)
March 5-9
Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
Standings
Atlantic 10 (A10)
March 5-9
Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)
Standings
Summit League
March 5-9
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Standings
Big Ten
March 5-9
Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
Standings
Big 12
March 5-9
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Big South
March 5-6, 8-9
Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Standings
Sun Belt
March 4-10
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Standings
Big East
March 7-10
Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
Standings
Horizon League
March 4, 6, 10-11
Campus sites, Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Standings
West Coast Conference (WCC)
March 6-11
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big Sky Conference
March 8-12
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
March 8-12
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Standings
Mountain West
March 9-12
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Southland Conference
March 10-13
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
America East
March 6, 10, 14
Campus sites (reseeded after quarterfinals)
Standings
Atlantic Sun (ASUN)
March 7-8, 11, 15
Campus sites
Standings
Mid-American Conference (MAC)
March 12, 14-15
Rocket Arena (Cleveland)
Standings
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)
March 11-15
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
Western Athletic Conference (WAC)
March 11-15
Burns Arena (St. George, Utah), Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
March 12-15
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Conference USA (C-USA)
March 11-15
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Standings
Ivy League
March 14-15
Pizzitola Sports Center (Providence, Rhode Island)
Standings
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
March 11-15
Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
Standings
Big West
March 12-15
Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Patriot League
March 8, 10, 13, 16
Campus sites
Standings
Northeast Conference (NEC)
March 5, 8, 11
Campus sites
Standings
Coastal Athletic Association (CAA)
March 12-16
CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)
March 13-16
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings