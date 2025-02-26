Women's 'College GameDay' 2025: Louisville at Notre Dame

Open Extended Reactions

Mar. 2 location

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is headed to South Bend on Sunday for a matchup between No. 25 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame. Hosted by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, the premier pregame show airs from 11 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Purcell Pavilion at the University of Notre Dame.

Special fan opportunities

Doors open at 10 a.m. ET for all fans (all gates)

Sign Making Station : Get to College GameDay early and let your creativity shine! Grab a poster board and markers (thanks, State Farm!) and make a sign that shows off your school spirit. The more clever and funny, the better - who knows, your sign might even make it on TV!

Net Hats : Want to be on TV and leave with a cool souvenir? Be one of the first fans at College GameDay, and not only will you be part of the live broadcast, but you'll also have the chance to snag a legendary State Farm net hat to wear home!

Women's Shot Contest: Think you've got game? Prove it! Show up early, and you might get a shot at being selected to make four baskets in :19 or less. You'll get your moment on ESPN and a chance to win $19,000!

What to know about Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame are on a three-game winning streak against Louisville.

Notre Dame leads the series with 21 wins and 14 losses.

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame standout, is averaging over 24 points per game.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

ESPN's digital pre-pregame show "Countdown to GameDay" is led by Taylor Tannebaum, Ari Chambers and a rotating cast of additional analysts. It will air 30 minutes ahead of each "GameDay" show this season and is available across social and streaming platforms.

