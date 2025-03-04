Hannah Hidalgo muscles in the and-1 and celebrates with a flex. (0:29)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while NC State's Wes Moore is coach of the year.

The league released its all-conference honors Tuesday, the day before opening play in the ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The results were determined in a vote by league head coaches and media.

Hidalgo, a sophomore, is the nation's No. 3 scorer at 24.2 points and was also voted as league defensive player of the year. She has joined with Olivia Miles in forming an elite backcourt that helped the preseason league favorite and sixth-ranked Fighting Irish claim a share of the regular-season title.

Moore's seventh-ranked Wolfpack shared that title but claimed the No. 1 seed by virtue of winning the head-to-head matchup in double overtime, while sophomore guard Zoe Brooks was the league's most improved player.

The individual honors included Duke freshman forward Toby Fournier as league rookie of the year and Georgia Tech freshman guard Dani Carnegie as top sixth player.

Hidalgo and national scoring leader Ta'Niya Latson of No. 22 Florida State (25.4) headlined the all-ACC first team, a list that included Miles and Sonia Citron from Notre Dame as well as Brooks, Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James for NC State.