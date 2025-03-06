Open Extended Reactions

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Clemson defeated Stanford 63-46 in the first round of the ACC women's basketball tournament on Wednesday night, a loss that in all likelihood ends the Cardinal's run of 36 straight NCAA tournament appearances.

It was the second-longest consecutive appearance streak in NCAA tournament history behind Tennessee's 42.

Loyal McQueen scored 17 points and Mia Moore made four 3s and added 14 points for the 14th-seeded Tigers (14-16), who will take on 6-seed Louisville in Thursday's second round.

Clemson lost to Stanford, seeded 11th for the ACC tournament, 78-52 on Feb. 27.

Anya Poole added 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 44% and made 8 of 17 3-pointers. Clemson set a single-season program record with 220 made 3s.

Courtney Ogden was the only Stanford player in double figures with 13 points. The Cardinal (16-14) shot just 31%.

Nunu Agara, Stanford's leading scorer and rebounder, returned to action from an injury suffered Feb. 6 against Notre Dame that had limited her to one brief appearance since. She scored eight points in 17 minutes. The 46 points were the fewest scored by Stanford this season.

After a first half in which neither team made a 3-pointer, Clemson hit five and Stanford three in the third quarter with the Tigers extending an 11-point halftime lead to 18. The Cardinal had cut the lead to seven, then Clemson hit four straight from the arc, including Moore's second and third of the quarter.

The Tigers led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Stanford led 6-0 before McQueen scored nine in the first quarter for an 11-10 lead. Poole had eight points in the second quarter, when the Tigers outscored Stanford 16-6 to lead 27-16 at halftime. The Cardinal shot just 23% and had 10 turnovers in the first half.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.