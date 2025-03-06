Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame awards and basketball honors

Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame has had its share of elite guards over the years. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kayla McBride, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young and Arike Ogunbowale are just a few of the women who had standout careers while occupying the Fighting Irish backcourt. Even Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey was an All-American and national championship-winning guard during her playing days for the Irish.

Now, standout guard Hannah Hidalgo is looking to lead Notre Dame to a title. Here's a look at more of Hidalgo's career accomplishments and accolades:

College

Sophomore

Preseason AP All-American

ACC Preseason Player of the Year (third player in conference history to be the Preseason Player of the Year the season after being Rookie of the Year)

ACC Player of the Year

Freshman

2023-24 NCAA season steals leader (4.6 per game, 160 total)

2023-24 Dawn Staley Award (best guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball)

2023-24 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2023-24 AP first-team All-American

2023-24 USBWA second-team All-American

2024 ACC Tournament MVP

2023-24 first-team All-ACC

2023-24 ACC Rookie of the Year

2023-24 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

2023-24 ACC All-Defensive Team

2023-24 ACC All-Freshman Team

12-time ACC Rookie of the Week (conference record)

22.6 points per game (program single-season record)

4.6 steals per game (program single-season record)

High school (Paul VI in Haddonfield, New Jersey)

2023 McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP (set scoring record with 26 points and added eight steals)

2023 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year

International

2023 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year

Won gold at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup

Won gold at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup

