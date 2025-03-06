        <
          Hannah Hidalgo's Notre Dame awards and basketball honors

          Hannah Hidalgo is a standout guard for Notre Dame. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 6, 2025, 06:16 PM

          Notre Dame has had its share of elite guards over the years. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kayla McBride, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young and Arike Ogunbowale are just a few of the women who had standout careers while occupying the Fighting Irish backcourt. Even Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey was an All-American and national championship-winning guard during her playing days for the Irish.

          Now, standout guard Hannah Hidalgo is looking to lead Notre Dame to a title. Here's a look at more of Hidalgo's career accomplishments and accolades:

          College

          Sophomore

          • Preseason AP All-American

          • ACC Preseason Player of the Year (third player in conference history to be the Preseason Player of the Year the season after being Rookie of the Year)

          • ACC Player of the Year

          Freshman

          • 2023-24 NCAA season steals leader (4.6 per game, 160 total)

          • 2023-24 Dawn Staley Award (best guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball)

          • 2023-24 WBCA Coaches' All-American

          • 2023-24 AP first-team All-American

          • 2023-24 USBWA second-team All-American

          • 2024 ACC Tournament MVP

          • 2023-24 first-team All-ACC

          • 2023-24 ACC Rookie of the Year

          • 2023-24 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

          • 2023-24 ACC All-Defensive Team

          • 2023-24 ACC All-Freshman Team

          • 12-time ACC Rookie of the Week (conference record)

          • 22.6 points per game (program single-season record)

          • 4.6 steals per game (program single-season record)

          High school (Paul VI in Haddonfield, New Jersey)

          • 2023 McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP (set scoring record with 26 points and added eight steals)

          • 2023 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year

          International

          • 2023 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year

          • Won gold at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup

          • Won gold at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup

