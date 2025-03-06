Open Extended Reactions

Houston women's basketball head coach Ronald Hughey has resigned after 11 seasons at the helm, the school announced Thursday.

Hughey led the Cougars to a 140-195 record and three WNIT first-round appearances during his time at Houston. He took over the program ahead of the 2014-15 season following stints at Florida State, Texas, Rutgers, among other schools, as an assistant coach.

"We thank Coach Hughey for his dedication to the Houston Women's Basketball program and this great University," Houston vice president for athletics Eddie Nuñez said in a statement. "We appreciate Coach Hughey's efforts during his time at Houston and his loyalty to our student-athletes. We will conduct a national search to identify the next leader to move our program forward."

"Houston, Mrs. Chizer, Dr. Khator, Eddie Nuñez and all my former players and coworkers, thank you. I appreciate and love you," Hughey said in a release.

Houston finished 5-25 overall and 1-17 in Big 12 play this season, its second in the conference. Their campaign ended Wednesday with a loss to Colorado in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

With a new coach at the helm, Houston will look to return to the NCAA tournament for the sixth time overall and first since 2011 under former head coach Todd Buchanan.