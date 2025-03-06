Back-to-back women's college basketball champions list

Open Extended Reactions

Cheryl Miller is undeniably one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time.

As a senior at Riverside (California) Polytechnic High School, Miller set a national single-game record by scoring 105 points in a 179-15 win over Riverside Norte Vista on Jan. 26, 1982. But it was Miller's standout efforts while playing at USC that took her and the women's game to another level.

Miller, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, played for the Trojans from 1982 to 1986. She was a four-time All-American, was named Naismith Player of the Year three times and won the highly coveted Wade Trophy as the sport's top player during her junior season.

As a freshman in 1983 and sophomore in 1984, Miller led USC to consecutive national championships. Miller's Trojans became the first back-to-back winner of the NCAA Division I women's tournament, which debuted in 1982. Since then, only Tennessee and UConn have matched the accomplishment.

Here's a look at the programs that have won back-to-back NCAA Division I women's tournaments:

UConn: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

UConn: 2009, 2010

Tennessee: 2007, 2008

UConn: 2002, 2003, 2004

Tennessee: 1996, 1997, 1998

USC: 1983, 1984

