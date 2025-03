NCAA women's basketball conference tournaments: Winners list

Open Extended Reactions

After the highs and lows of the regular season, conference tournaments help spark every March Madness cycle in women's college basketball. Winners from the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC soldier on to find glory in the NCAA tournament.

Dominant teams have emerged throughout decades of exciting matchups. Tennessee has the most SEC titles, with 17. Baylor has the most Big 12 titles, with 11. Maryland has the most ACC titles, with 10. Purdue has the most Big Ten titles, with nine.

UCLA, TCU, Duke, and South Carolina emerged victorious during 2025 conference tournaments.

Check out all-time winners by year across power conference tournaments in NCAA women's college basketball:

2025

Big Ten: UCLA

Big 12: TCU

ACC: Duke

SEC: South Carolina

2024

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Texas

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: South Carolina

2023

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Iowa State

ACC: Virginia Tech

SEC: South Carolina

2022

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Texas

ACC: NC State

SEC: Kentucky

2021

Big Ten: Maryland

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: NC State

SEC: South Carolina

2020

Big Ten: Maryland

Big 12: Canceled due to COVID-19

ACC: NC State

SEC: South Carolina

2019

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: Mississippi State

2018

Big Ten: Ohio State

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Louisville

SEC: South Carolina

2017

Big Ten: Maryland

Big 12: West Virginia

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: South Carolina

2016

Big Ten: Maryland

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: South Carolina

2015

Big Ten: Maryland

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: South Carolina

2014

Big Ten: Nebraska

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Notre Dame

SEC: Tennessee

2013

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Duke

SEC: Texas A&M

2012

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Tennessee

2011

Big Ten: Ohio State

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Duke

SEC: Tennessee

2010

Big Ten: Ohio State

Big 12: Texas A&M

ACC: Duke

SEC: Tennessee

2009

Big Ten: Ohio State

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Vanderbilt

2008

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Texas A&M

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Tennessee

2007

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Oklahoma

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Vanderbilt

2006

Big Ten: Ohio State

Big 12: Oklahoma

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Tennessee

2005

Big Ten: Michigan State

Big 12: Baylor

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Tennessee

2004

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Oklahoma

ACC: Duke

SEC: Vanderbilt

2003

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Texas

ACC: Duke

SEC: LSU

2002

Big Ten: Indiana

Big 12: Oklahoma

ACC: Duke

SEC: Vanderbilt

2001

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Iowa State

ACC: Duke

SEC: Georgia

2000

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Iowa State

ACC: Duke

SEC: Tennessee

1999

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Texas Tech

ACC: Clemson

SEC: Tennessee

1998

Big Ten: Purdue

Big 12: Texas Tech

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Tennessee

1997

Big Ten: Iowa

Big 12: Colorado

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Auburn

1996

Big Ten: Penn State

ACC: Clemson

SEC: Tennessee

1995

Big Ten: Penn State

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Vanderbilt

1994

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Tennessee

1993

ACC: Virginia

SEC: Vanderbilt

1992

ACC: Virginia

SEC: Tennessee

1991

ACC: NC State

SEC: LSU

1990

ACC: Virginia

SEC: Auburn

1989

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Tennessee

1988

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Tennessee

1987

ACC: NC State

SEC: Auburn

1986

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Georgia

1985

ACC: NC State

SEC: Tennessee

1984

ACC: North Carolina

SEC: Georgia

1983

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Georgia

1982

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Kentucky

1981

ACC: Maryland

SEC: Auburn

1980

ACC: NC State

SEC: Tennessee

1979

ACC: Maryland

1978

ACC: Maryland

