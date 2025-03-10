Open Extended Reactions

The power conferences have crowned their tournament champions over the weekend, with the Big East to follow Monday night. But there's still a week of action as the smaller conferences conduct their tournaments before the big bracket reveal for the NCAA women's basketball tournament March 16.

In Sunday's top-tier matchups, South Carolina put a 19-point hurting on Texas and UCLA got the better of USC after losing to the Trojans twice in the regular season.

With so many ranked teams playing each other, there was plenty of movement in the latest AP Top 25.

Here's a look at the new rankings with a key stat to know for every team.

New this week: Ole Miss

Out: Michigan State

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 30-2

Stat to know: UCLA's win in the Big Ten title game gave the Bruins their first conference championship since 2006 and they became the fifth team in a current major conference to win the tournament in its first season in the league.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 30-3

Stat to know: The Gamecocks' 19-point victory over Texas (64-45) was the largest win in their nine SEC championship game victories.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 30-3

Stat to know: UConn has nine straight wins since losing on the road to Tennessee, with eight of them by 20 or more points.

What's next: Monday, Big East tournament final vs. Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 28-3

Stat to know: Sunday's loss to UCLA in the Big Ten championship game was USC's first loss in 50 games in which the Trojans led by at least 10 points. USC led the Bruins 48-35 early in the third quarter.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 31-3

Stat to know: In Sunday's loss to South Carolina in the SEC title game, Texas' 15-game winning streak was snapped. It was the longest active win streak by a major conference team and the Longhorns' third-longest streak in the past 35 seasons.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 31-3

Stat to know: TCU earned its first conference title since 2005, when it was in Conference USA, and will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 26-7

Stat to know: In Sunday's ACC final, Oluchi Okananwa (22 points, 10 rebounds) was the first Duke player with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in a conference tournament game in the past 25 years.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 26-5

Stat to know: Before losing 61-56 to Duke in the ACC semifinals, Notre Dame had been 26-0 when holding teams under 75 points.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 26-6

Stat to know: NC State's loss to Duke in the ACC championship game was the Wolfpack's first of the season when leading at halftime (they were 22-0). NC State was outscored 47-26 by the Blue Devils after intermission.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 28-5

Stat to know: With its loss to Texas in the SEC semifinals, LSU fell to 2-23 all time against AP No. 1 opponents. Its last win was against Tennessee in 2008.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 25-7

Stat to know: Payton Verhulst had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists in the Sooners' SEC semifinal loss to South Carolina. It was her fifth game this season with at least 15, 5 and 5, second most in the league.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 27-7

Stat to know: North Carolina made its first appearance in the ACC semifinal round since 2014.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 22-7

Stat to know: In Kentucky's SEC quarterfinal loss to Oklahoma, Georgia Amoore (29 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists) became the fifth player to reach 25, 5 and 5 in those categories in an SEC tournament game over the past 15 seasons.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 27-7

Stat to know: Baylor was 0-3 against TCU this season after having gone 25-0 against the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in the 2012-13 season.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Ohio State was outscored 22-4 in second-chance points in the first half of its 75-46 loss to UCLA in the Big Ten semifinal.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 24-7

Stat to know: JJ Quinerly has six 30-point games in her career, tied for the most in program history.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Sophomore Stailee Heard scored 24 of her 34 points in the second half as Oklahoma State rallied to beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 quarterfinal. The Cowgirls lost to Baylor in overtime in the semis.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 23-7

Stat to know: The 98 points Maryland allowed in its Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Michigan were the most points the Terps have allowed in a conference tournament game in the past 25 years. Maryland allowed 90 points in back-to-back games for the first time since January 2008; it beat Ohio State 93-90 to close the regular season.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 26-7

Stat to know: In its Big 12 quarterfinal loss to West Virginia, Kansas State scored 33 points in the first quarter and 36 the remainder of the game.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 22-9

Stat to know: With their loss in the second round of the SEC tournament, the Lady Vols fell to Vanderbilt for the second time this season. They had never lost to the Commodores twice in the previous 35 seasons in which they met multiple times.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: Karly Weathers had 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Tide's SEC tournament loss to Florida, becoming the first Alabama player to do so since Daisha Simmons in 2013.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 26-5

Stat to know: Creighton's 73-44 win over Seton Hall in the Big East semifinal was the Bluejays' largest margin of victory this season.

What's next: Monday, Big East tournament final vs. UConn, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: The No. 2 scoring team in the country (87.2 points per game), Florida State fell to 3-7 when held under 80 points in its 60-56 ACC quarterfinal loss to North Carolina.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 29-3

Stat to know: The Jackrabbits ran their winning streaks to 19 in a row overall and 59 against conference opponents in beating Oral Roberts for the Summit League championship Sunday.

What's next: NCAA tournament

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 20-10

Stat to know: In a quarterfinal loss to Texas, KK Deans was the first Ole Miss player with five 3-pointers in an SEC tournament game since Valencia McFarland in 2014 vs. Auburn.

What's next: NCAA tournament