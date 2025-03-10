Open Extended Reactions

We are getting closer to the culmination of high school basketball, with every weekend of March giving us each state's respective state champion. Teams are earning their way into the final team rankings of the year with strong finishes and impressive résumés.

Johnston (IA) finished the season in impressive fashion, defeating Dowling Catholic for a third time this season to secure the Class 5A championship. It was led by Virginia Tech signee Amani Jenkins and 2026 No. 15 Jenica Lewis.

Princess Anne (VA) enters the top 25, and will play for the Class 5 championship on March 13. Boswell (TX) won the Class 6A Division II state championship and finished the season on top, entering the top 25 as well. Putnam City North (OK) is 26-1 and enters a strong state tournament this week.

Looking west at the CIF playoffs, we saw a couple of strong rematches on Saturday night. Ontario Christian defeated Sierra Canyon again 69-57, this time in overtime. Super sophomore Kaleena Smith scored 29 points and had 10 assists. Freshman Tatianna Griffin scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds.

Etiwanda once again defeated Mater Dei 67-57. Cal-bound point guard Aliyahna "Puff" Morris scored 32 points for Etiwanda. Mater Dei was without stock-rising junior Kaeli Wynn for the last month of the season, unfortunately.

This sets up yet another rematch on Tuesday, March 11 in southern California. Ontario Christian and Etiwanda will play for a third time this season. Ontario Christian has won both of the previous meetings. The winner will be the Southern Open Division Champion and will play the Northern Division Champion for the overall championship on March 15.

