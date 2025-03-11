UConn coach Geno Auriemma lays out the strengths of the team after defeating Creighton to win the Big East tournament title. (2:11)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Paige Bueckers scored 24 points and Azzi Fudd added 13 to help No. 3 UConn beat 22nd-ranked Creighton 70-50 to win the Big East championship Monday night.

It's the 23rd Big East title and fifth consecutive one for the Huskies (31-3) since they returned to the conference in 2021. This was Creighton's first time in the championship game since 2016, when the Bluejays lost to St. John's.

Overall, it is the Huskies' 30th conference tournament title, making them the first team to have 30 conference tournament titles in Division I history.

Sarah Strong had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals for the Huskies, who scored the game's first 11 points. The Bluejays then scored seven straight but could get no closer as the Huskies answered with a 16-4 run to end the quarter up 27-11.

Strong joins Aaliyah Edwards (2023) and Napheesa Collier (2019) as the only UConn players with three double-doubles in a single conference tournament since 2000, according to ESPN Research.

Since losing to Tennessee on Feb. 6, the Huskies have looked unbeatable. They have won every game by at least 19 points, including a 29-point win at South Carolina. UConn enters the NCAA tournament on a 10-game win streak, tied with TCU for the longest active win streak by a major conference team, according to ESPN Research.

Lauren Jensen scored 13 points to lead Creighton (26-6). The Bluejays came into the game averaging more than nine 3-pointers a game and shooting 37% from behind the arc. They were just 6-for-23 against UConn, with five of the makes coming in the second half.

The Bluejays have an impressive résumé, with their only losses this season coming to UConn (three times), UCLA, South Dakota State and Kansas State. They could be a tough out in the NCAA tournament no matter where they are seeded.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.