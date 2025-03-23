Temira Poindexter hits a three-pointer late in OT as No. 5 Kansas State advances to the Sweet 16 over No. 4 Kentucky. (0:27)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Temira Poindexter hit a corner 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in overtime -- her eighth 3 of the game -- and fifth-seeded Kansas State dodged four misses by No. 4 seed Kentucky in the closing seconds to defeat the host Wildcats 80-79 in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament Sunday.

Kentucky star Georgia Amoore missed a jumper with 21 seconds left, a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining and then a baseline layup at the buzzer. Amelia Hassett also missed a 3 that would have put Kentucky ahead at Rupp Arena.

Poindexter missed her first six shots but finished 8-of-15 beyond the arc to score 24 points. Serena Sundell added 19 points, including a turnaround jumper with eight seconds left to force overtime, and Ayoka Lee scored 16.

Kansas State (28-7) advanced to face either JuJu Watkins and top-seeded Southern California or No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. It will be the Wildcats' first appearance in the third round in 23 years.

Clara Strack led Kentucky (23-8) with 22 points. Amoore scored 18 points on 7-of-23 shooting.

Amoore hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Kentucky a 69-67 lead with 32 seconds left in regulation. After Sundell's basket, Kentucky's Dazia Lawrence could not get a clean look before time expired.

Kansas State will have to wait until late Monday night to learn its regional semifinal opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.