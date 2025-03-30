Open Extended Reactions

All four No. 1 seeds remain alive in the 2025 women's NCAA tournament. But as the Final Four approaches, another No. 2 seed was eliminated Sunday as South Carolina knocked off Duke in the Elite Eight in Birmingham.

Even as March Madness continues, the coaching carousel is spinning and the transfer portal is open -- so it's never too early to look ahead to next season.

For the rest of the tournament, ESPN's analysts will be breaking down how the 1- and 2-seeds had their title hopes dashed, and what's next for each team. What player departures might be on the way? Who are the top incoming recruits? What transfers might fit on the roster for 2025-26?

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Record: 29-8, 14-4 ACC (third, won ACC tournament title)

How they were eliminated: 54-50 loss to South Carolina in the Elite Eight

Expected departures: G Reigan Richardson

Key contributors expected back next year: F Toby Fournier, G Ashlon Jackson, G Oluchi Okananwa, F Delaney Thomas, G Jadyn Donovan, G Vanessa de Jesus.

Top incoming recruit: PG Emilee Skinner (No. 7 per espnW top 100)

Portal priorities: There really shouldn't be any big holes to fill on this team if the Blue Devils bring back everyone expected to return. That said, even with the Blue Devils bringing in a top point guard recruit, if there is a veteran transfer at that position, coach Kara Lawson might consider adding her. The key for any transfer addition: She must play defense at a very high level and get up and down the court.

Can the Blue Devils break through to the Final Four next year? It's likely Duke will enter next season as a preseason top-five team and the ACC favorite. The Blue Devils came very close to a Final Four berth this year thanks to their ability to stifle opponents with their energetic defensive style. If anything, they should be even better at that next season as their deep sophomore class moves to their junior years and ACC Freshman of the Year Fournier returns with a season of experience under her belt.

Duke is probably not your cup of tea if you like high-scoring games; Lawson's Blue Devils are very different from the Final Four teams of 1999, 2002, 2003 and 2006 under coach Gail Goestenkors. But the style Duke plays now has proved effective, and Lawson is surely ready to reach a Final Four of her own. -- Michael Voepel

No. 2 NC State Wolfpack

Record: 28-7 overall, 16-2 ACC (tied for first)

How they were eliminated: 80-73 loss to No. 3 seed LSU in the Sweet 16

The Tigers were the lower seed, but they felt like the favorite in this game: They were healthier than in recent weeks (with guard Flau'Jae Johnson back from injury) and had defeated the Wolfpack in November. Both teams have had NCAA tournament success; NC State made the Final Four last season and LSU the Elite Eight (the Tigers won an NCAA title in 2023), and both had a lot of experience back for 2024-25. But LSU senior forward Aneesah Morrow (30 points, 19 rebounds) was the biggest X factor Friday. NC State, a guard-led team, couldn't stop Morrow, who led Division I in rebounding and double-doubles this season.

Expected departures: G Aziaha James, G Saniya Rivers, G Madison Hayes

Key contributors expected back next year: Although the Wolfpack lose plenty at guard, Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones should make coach Wes Moore feel pretty good about his perimeter play again. And post players Tilda Trygger (6-foot-6) and Lorena Awou (6-5), both freshmen this season, return size plus more experience. Forward Maddie Cox, who will be a junior next season, had her best game of the season Friday -- 8 points and 7 rebounds -- a confidence-builder for next season.

Top incoming recruit: G Destiny "Ky'She" Lunan (No. 60 per espnW)

Portal priorities: Adding experience at guard and more post play. James led the Wolfpack in points, Hayes led them in rebounds and River in assists. That trio has meant so much to NC State with their production and leadership. If there was an Achilles' heel this season for the Wolfpack, it was a need for better post play. That hurt them in Friday's loss.

Can NC State keep up its Sweet 16 momentum? No matter where they've been picked to finish in the ACC the past several years, the Wolfpack under Moore typically put things together and become a strong team in the postseason. They have made it to the NCAA regional semifinals in six of the past seven seasons. Next season, they'll have to do it without the standout guards who've meant so much to the program.