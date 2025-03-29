Lauren Betts tallies 31 points and 10 rebounds, becoming the third player in the past 25 seasons with multiple 30-point, 10-rebound games in a single NCAA tournament. (1:52)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Since UCLA lost its final home game of the season to USC at the start of the month, Lauren Betts has changed her mindset. She decided nothing will get in her way.

"Just be aggressive no matter what and do whatever I need to do to help my team," she said.

That has never been more clear than through the start of the women's NCAA tournament, especially UCLA's 76-62 win over Ole Miss on Friday in the Sweet 16.

Betts finished with 31 points on 15-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds, becoming the first Division I player to have 30 points, 10 rebounds and shoot at least 80% from the floor in back-to-back games (regular season or postseason) over the past 20 seasons.

"That's insane," Betts said.

Betts' 93.8% shooting from the floor tied the record for the highest field goal percentage in an NCAA tournament game (minimum 15 attempts). She is the third player in the past 25 years with multiple 30-point, 10-rebound games in a single NCAA tournament and the first since Brittney Griner in 2013; the other player to do it was Elena Delle Donne in 2012. All three of them did so in consecutive games.

"[We] have a generational player on our team," UCLA coach Cori Close said. "She's not only dominant for herself, but she makes everybody on the floor better, and so you just want to put the ball in her hands as many ways and as many times as possible. ... But Lauren is a dominant player on both sides of the ball. ... That's why she's one of the top players in the country, and that's why she makes us better, and that's why we're in the Elite Eight."

Heading into the game, Close didn't think Betts had to touch the ball on every possession, but she had to be involved in the play. If she wasn't, it meant Ole Miss' defense was taking the Bruins out of their normal actions.

It quickly became apparent that the Rebels couldn't do that.

"Whatever we tried didn't work," Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. "And it didn't work for 33 other teams -- or 32 other teams either, it seems like. ... Anytime they got in a bind, they just threw it to her. That is a luxury. You don't have to run a play. ... You can just throw it into your dominant post player. And she is that."

Lauren Betts had 31 points and 10 rebounds to send UCLA to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018. James Snook/Imagn Images

The Rebels threw some double-teams at Betts, but for the most part, they played her one-on-one and relied on their perimeter pressure to make it difficult for the Bruins. In the first half, Ole Miss had some success, trailing by only one point at halftime. Betts admitted the pace of the game had her "dying" early on.

But in the third quarter, UCLA made some adjustments and blew the game open, mainly playing through the middle of the floor.

The Bruins started the quarter on an 8-0 run, punctuated by Kiki Rice's first 3-pointer of the night and forcing Ole Miss to call a timeout. Rice scored or assisted on all eight UCLA points during the run, and UCLA went 7-of-10 off Rice's passes. Rice and Londynn Jones combined for 20 points in the second half after scoring two before halftime.

Still, Betts' presence was the difference for her team, as the Bruins scored 35% better with her on the court than when she was off.

"She's so dominant every day in practice, and I know you guys don't see it, but it's just like every single day she comes with the same consistency," Rice said. "When we do get in games, it's like throw the ball up to Lauren. She will score, get me an assist. But I think just having her on my team, I'm so grateful to have her on my team and not be playing against her."

As dominant as Betts was on offense, she was equally impactful on defense, limiting the Rebels to 2-of-16 shooting on shots she contested. Until early in the fourth quarter, Betts single-handedly outscored Ole Miss in the paint.

"I take a lot of pride in my defense," Betts said. "That's something that the coaches have always held me accountable to, and I think that's something that I just try to bring to my team -- that competitive edge when it comes to defending."

After playing in their third consecutive Sweet 16, Betts' historic performance propelled the Bruins to their first Elite Eight since 2018.

They will face LSU, which knocked them out of last year's Sweet 16 in a brutal loss, during which UCLA gave up a three-point lead with two minutes to go and the Tigers won by nine.

That loss left a sour taste in their mouths, Rice said. Getting past the Sweet 16 was a hurdle for the Bruins, but their aspirations are bigger than the Elite Eight.

"UCLA looks like a team that can win the national championship because who's going to stop [Betts]?" McPhee-McCuin said. "They're going to have their work cut out for them. ... But they are very tough as long as [Betts] is playing."