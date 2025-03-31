Open Extended Reactions

BYU named associate head coach Lee Cummard as its women's basketball coach on Monday.

He had been serving as interim coach since March 8, when Amber Whiting announced that she would not be returning for a fourth season.

Cummard played at BYU from 2005-09 and was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection. He returned to the men's program in 2016, first as a graduate assistant and then as an assistant coach, before joining the staff of the women's team in 2019.

Whiting posted a 45-51 record, including 19-35 in conference play, in three seasons with the Cougars.