Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell has agreed to a one-year contract extension that will take her through the 2029-30 season, the school announced Monday.

The deal is an add-on to the four years remaining on the original deal Caldwell signed when she was hired last year.

Terms were not made available yet, but the source indicated the extension includes a raise. Caldwell had been making $750,000 annually, based on the terms of the contract she received when she was hired last year.

"From our first meeting with Kim, it was clear that she is a groundbreaking innovator destined to lead the future of women's basketball," athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "In just one season, we experienced firsthand how her winning formula can revolutionize the game with her dynamic, high-octane offense and relentless defense. The promising future of Lady Vols basketball is in great hands under Kim's leadership, setting the stage for a remarkable journey ahead!"

Caldwell led Tennessee to the Sweet 16 in her first year with the Lady Vols, going 24-10, all while giving birth to her first child in January. She missed one game before returning to the bench to coach the remainder of the season.

"I am very proud of our players and staff for the effort they put in and for what we accomplished together," Caldwell said in a statement. "I look forward to getting back to work, finding ways we can improve our program and continuing to take the steps necessary to compete for championships."

After Tennessee lost to Texas 67-59 to end its season, Caldwell said she would forever be grateful to her first team in Knoxville. Caldwell had never coached on the Power 4 level until she took the Tennessee job.

"I am incredibly thankful for this group that I got to coach," Caldwell said. "They did exactly what we said we were going to do, which was get Tennessee back into the Top 25. They bought in, they played hard, they've been a joy to coach. Any success that we have at Tennessee from here on out is because of this team."