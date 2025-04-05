When is the 2025 women's NCAA championship? ESPN schedule

The UConn Huskies defeat the USC Trojans to advance to their 24th Final Four in program history. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The stage is set for the NCAA women's championship on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Paige Bueckers, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft later this month, looks to lead No. 2-seeded UConn to its 12th national championship (first since 2016). South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks will attempt to defend their 2024 title.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the NCAA women's championship:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

NCAA Women's Championship Special Presented by Capital One, 2 p.m. on ABC

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One - UConn vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T, 3 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

On the Rail, 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Beyond the Rim, 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA women's tournament streaming hub.

How can fans access more women's college basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, Women's Tournament Challenge and more.