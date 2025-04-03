Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close said the top-seeded Bruins are being treated as underdogs in their Final Four matchup against UConn on Friday. But they are used to it because they have been seen that way all season long.

"We've spent more time as No. 1 in the country all year long, and we were the most non-talked-about No. 1 team in history," said Close, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year on Thursday. "But I can't complain about that because I think it allowed our team to stay focused on the right things."

The Bruins (34-2) spent 14 weeks atop the AP rankings this season, but they are a 7.5-point underdog to the Huskies in Friday night's national semifinal, according to ESPN BET.

"I think a lot of people don't expect us to win," junior guard Kiki Rice said. "We're ready, we're prepared, and use that as motivation."

Both of UCLA's losses this season came against crosstown rival USC. The Bruins avenged those losses in the Big Ten tournament, beating USC 72-67 in Indianapolis for the championship.

UConn (35-3) last lost on Feb. 6 to longtime rival Tennessee. Since losing to the Lady Vols, the Huskies have won 14 consecutive games.

This is UConn's 17th Final Four appearance in 18 years and 24th overall. It's the Bruins' first.

"This is this year's UConn's team, not the last 10 or 20 years of UConn teams, and this is our UCLA team," Close said. "And I have a lot of confidence, both mentally and physically and tactically, in this UCLA team. I think it's going to be a great battle."