Dawn Staley often showcases her drip on the sideline, earning the South Carolina women's basketball coach her nickname, "Louis Vuitton Dawn."

With the Gamecocks back in the Final Four, playing Texas on Friday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), more of Staley's stylish fits are expected in Tampa, Florida.

Designer looks are often the go-to, but Staley isn't shy about repping her hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alongside the necklaces she began wearing last season, Staley also wears up to 28 bracelets. The accessories are often gifts from children in hospitals.

"When young people give me the bracelets, I just immediately put them on. ... Just people customize it for me and I figure I will wear them until they break," she said last month.

They also have a deeper meaning for Staley, who added that her cousin died from sickle cell disease.

"So [it] gives me perspective on what we're doing, where we are, and really for us, although we think it's our world, our passion, what we do, it really is just basketball. When you put it in perspective of what other people have to go through ..." she said. "So I some empathy for what they go through. If it helps me to stay empathetic, I'm going to wear them."

Her sideline style tells a story -- one filled with purpose, personality and plenty of designer heat. Here's a look at Staley's top fits of the 2024-25 season.

March 30: Elite Eight vs. No. 2 seed Duke

Game result: 54-50 win

(Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

With a spot in the Final Four on the line, Staley opted for a Chanel set. She wore burgundy cashmere sweats from Justin Reed with the Chanel logo glittered and scattered toward the bottom. The top was a white hoodie with a logo that matched the sweats.

South Carolina's victory punched its ticket to a fifth straight Final Four, making Staley the fourth head coach to accomplish that feat in NCAA women's tournament history, according to ESPN Research.

March 23: Second round vs. No. 9 seed Indiana

Game result: 64-53 win

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Staley wore a clean Gucci look for the second round against Indiana as South Carolina moved on to the Sweet 16.

March 21: First round vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech

Game result: 108-48 win

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

March Madness got off to a strong note for both the Gamecocks and Staley's fits. She donned a matching Louis Vuitton set for a monochromatic combination.

March 9: SEC tournament championship game vs. Texas

Game result: 64-45 win

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

South Carolina's ninth SEC tournament championship came with Staley rocking Gucci. A black hoodie was complemented by the Gucci women's Run Sneaker "GG Crystal - Black."

March 2: vs. Kentucky

Game result: 78-66 win

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Staley made sure to show love to her seniors on senior night with a neat T-shirt. She completed the fit with a slanted signature jacquard hoodie by Louis Vuitton.

Game result: 87-58 loss

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In a matchup between two women's college basketball powerhouses, Staley opted to represent one of the NFL's best squads: the Eagles. Coming off a Super Bowl LIX victory, Staley wore a black letterman jacket repping the Birds.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it didn't bring good luck as they suffered their second loss in three games.

Feb. 9: at Texas

Game result: 66-62 loss

(Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the day of Super Bowl LIX, Staley showed love to the Eagles with a themed hoodie. The Longhorns snapped the Gamecocks' 17-game winning streak that day.

Jan. 12: vs. Texas

Game result: 67-50 win

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Staley has shown love to former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham in the past. This time, she carried over that appreciation with a sweet Mitchell & Ness jacket.

Cunningham was featured on the back and his namesake and No. 12 were on the front of the white and kelly green jacket worn during a huge win over then-No. 5 Texas.

Game result: 85-52 win

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton is always an option for Staley. She rocked a graphic, zip-up hooded sweatshirt matched with a similar design on her sweats.