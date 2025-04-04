Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2025 women's Final Four has arrived at last, with four heavyweights -- a No. 2 seed and a trio of 1-seeds -- clashing in Friday's national semifinals.

The first game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) features an SEC showdown between the Texas Longhorns and South Carolina Gamecocks, who have already faced off three times this season. The defending NCAA champion Gamecocks went 2-1 against the Longhorns, who are in their first Final Four since 2003.

The UCLA Bruins and UConn Huskies (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) aren't as familiar with each other, last meeting in November 2023 during a Cayman Islands Thanksgiving event. The Bruins won that meeting, but UConn holds a 7-1 advantage in the series. The Bruins are appearing in their first NCAA Final Four, while the Huskies have played in 16 of the past 17 and 24 overall.

But players and coaches said Thursday that history has little if any bearing on the present. ESPN takes a look at the matchups, picks the winners and predicts which team will be cutting down the nets after Sunday's title game (3 p.m. ET, ABC).

UCLA feels like it's being overlooked despite being the No. 1 overall seed. Are the Bruins underdogs?

Katie Barnes: Sportsbooks are treating the Bruins like a sizable underdog: ESPN BET has UCLA as a 7.5-point underdog. Though I picked the Huskies to win this matchup, UCLA is good! The Bruins have Lauren Betts and have only been beaten by USC this year. In this era of women's college basketball, it's almost impossible to get through a season with no "bad losses." This is doubly true for those in ever-deepening conferences such as the Big Ten, but that's what UCLA did. The Bruins are more than capable of making life difficult for UConn and winning Friday night. Plus, it seems like they have a bit of a chip on their shoulder about being underestimated.

Andrea Adelson: I started to ask a question to UCLA coach Cori Close in her news conference Thursday, opening with "You are the No. 1 overall seed ..." and before I could finish, she said it didn't seem that way based on the way UCLA has been covered all season. Now add in the fact UConn is a favorite and has Final Four experience -- which the Bruins don't -- and it makes sense why UCLA is the perceived underdog. Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma alone drive conversation, and while the Bruins have spent more time at No. 1 this season, it is easy to fall back on the team that has been there, done that. "This is this year's UConn's team, not the last 10 or 20 years of UConn teams, and this is our UCLA team," Close said. "I have a lot of confidence, both mentally and physically and tactically, in this UCLA team."

Michael Voepel: The Bruins have stayed even-keel all season. But they've also shown more moxie and grit that they might have lacked last year when they lost in the Sweet 16 to LSU. Guard Kiki Rice and forward Angela Dugalic gave a lot of credit for that to junior forward Janiah Barker, who transferred from Texas A&M. "She's done a great job just bringing a different edge, a mentality to our team," Rice said. "It started in the summer in pickup. I think that toughness and mentality shift in confidence -- where we expect to find a way to win -- is something we really needed."

All that, along with their talent, is why the Bruins likely aren't the underdogs they might appear to be. Obviously, these programs are miles apart in Final Four experience and history. But UCLA should be able to make this a very competitive game.