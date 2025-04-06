UConn is back on top -- again.
The Huskies emphatically defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to win their 12th NCAA women's basketball title, extending their record for most championships of any program.
UConn hadn't won a title since 2016. Sunday's victory snapped the Huskies' longest championship drought since the program's first title in 1995. UConn also became the first team to beat three No. 1 seeds in a single NCAA tournament.
Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 24 points, while Sarah Strong recorded a 24-point, 15-rebound double-double. She also had five assists, becoming the the first player to record 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a national championship game. Paige Bueckers had 17 points. South Carolina shot just 34.4 percent from the field.
Here's how the sports world reacted to UConn's national championship.
WE'RE BACK— UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 6, 2025
THE HUSKIES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/YSPS5mARm7
🫡 @UConnWBB 12 Time National Champions!! Undeniably the Basketball Capital of the World...Storrs, Connecticut. 🐺💙— Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) April 6, 2025
Top Dogs. @uconnwbb pic.twitter.com/YCGbsjv11Y— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 6, 2025
Bringing the hardware back to CT🏆— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 6, 2025
Congrats to @UConnWBB on an unforgettable run!
Who was your tournament MVP?#BringTheHeat | #CTSun | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QwmAekmDEa
Kaitlyn Chen '24 is a National Champion. https://t.co/D2QssPZeB2#GetStops 🐯🏀 | pic.twitter.com/N1mGV535BD— Princeton WBB (@PrincetonWBB) April 6, 2025
Congrats @UConnWBB on your @MarchMadnessWBB Championship !! Great game @paigebueckers1 @azzi_35 and Geno ! Must've been the Beef Wellington 😉 pic.twitter.com/34csFGdOYL— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2025
Congrats Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and the UConn Women's Basketball team on winning the National Championship 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/OTgWW9otYA— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 6, 2025
Congrats to Paige Buckets and the champs @UConnWBB 🏆☘️— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2025
📸 @paigebueckers1 pic.twitter.com/xuYYTkhjff
Buckets 🏆— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 6, 2025
💜💛 pic.twitter.com/OSjgeYpd8p
Paige deserve it fr— Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) April 6, 2025