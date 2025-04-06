        <
        >

          Sports world reacts to UConn winning national championship

          play
          UConn celebrates after winning its 12th national title (0:34)

          UConn topples South Carolina 82-59 to win the program's record 12th national championship. (0:34)

          • ESPN staffApr 6, 2025, 09:32 PM

          UConn is back on top -- again.

          The Huskies emphatically defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to win their 12th NCAA women's basketball title, extending their record for most championships of any program.

          UConn hadn't won a title since 2016. Sunday's victory snapped the Huskies' longest championship drought since the program's first title in 1995. UConn also became the first team to beat three No. 1 seeds in a single NCAA tournament.

          Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 24 points, while Sarah Strong recorded a 24-point, 15-rebound double-double. She also had five assists, becoming the the first player to record 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a national championship game. Paige Bueckers had 17 points. South Carolina shot just 34.4 percent from the field.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to UConn's national championship.