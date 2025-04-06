Open Extended Reactions

UConn is back on top -- again.

The Huskies emphatically defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to win their 12th NCAA women's basketball title, extending their record for most championships of any program.

UConn hadn't won a title since 2016. Sunday's victory snapped the Huskies' longest championship drought since the program's first title in 1995. UConn also became the first team to beat three No. 1 seeds in a single NCAA tournament.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 24 points, while Sarah Strong recorded a 24-point, 15-rebound double-double. She also had five assists, becoming the the first player to record 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a national championship game. Paige Bueckers had 17 points. South Carolina shot just 34.4 percent from the field.

Here's how the sports world reacted to UConn's national championship.

WE'RE BACK



THE HUSKIES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/YSPS5mARm7 — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 6, 2025

🫡 @UConnWBB 12 Time National Champions!! Undeniably the Basketball Capital of the World...Storrs, Connecticut. 🐺💙 — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) April 6, 2025

Congrats Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and the UConn Women's Basketball team on winning the National Championship 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/OTgWW9otYA — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 6, 2025