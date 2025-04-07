Take an early look at the top five teams for the 2025-26 women's basketball season. (0:57)

UConn capped its season at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday, one day after winning its 12th national championship.

The Huskies received all 31 votes from a national media panel after Geno Auriemma's team beat South Carolina 82-59 for the title. The Gamecocks, who started the season at No. 1, were the unanimous second choice.

A record five teams held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 this year. South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas also all were first at some point this season. No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 Texas both made the Final Four while USC finished fifth.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Record 1. UConn 37-3 (31) 2. South Carolina 35-4 3. UCLA 34-3 4. Texas 35-4 5. Southern Cal 31-4 6. TCU 34-4 7. Duke 29-8 8. LSU 31-6 9. NC State 28-7 10. Notre Dame 28-6 11. Oklahoma 27-8 12. Maryland 25-8 13. Kansas St. 28-8 14. North Carolina 29-8 15. Tennessee 24-10 16. Kentucky 23-8 17. Mississippi 22-11 18. Baylor 28-8 19. Ohio St. 26-7 20. Alabama 24-9 21. West Virginia 25-8 22. Florida St. 24-9 23. South Dakota St. 30-4 24. Oklahoma St. 25-7 24. Michigan 23-11

It was UConn's first time at No. 1 since the team finished the 2021 season that way. It's also the 17th time overall that the Huskies have ended in the top spot. This year ended the longest drought for the Huskies not to close the season at No. 1 since they went five years in a row from 2003 to 2008.

TCU, Duke, LSU, NC State Wolfpack and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

It's the second year that the AP released a final poll after the NCAA title game. In the past, the last Top 25 vote was released the day after the NCAA selection show.

Rising Terrapins

Maryland made one of the biggest jump in the poll after almost knocking off South Carolina in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins climbed to 12th from 18th.

On the way up

Ole Miss climbed eight places to 17th after reaching the Sweet 16, where the Rebels lost to UCLA. It's the first time that the team has been in the final poll since they were ranked 24th in 1996.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference ended the season with eight ranked teams. The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 each have five while the Big East and Summit League each have one.