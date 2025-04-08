Take a look back at Olivia Miles' best plays this season for Notre Dame after committing to TCU. (1:33)

Former Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles has signed with TCU as a transfer, the school said Tuesday night.

Previously projected as a lottery pick, Miles opted to forgo the WNBA draft and instead enter the transfer portal after starting her collegiate career in South Bend.

Miles, who enrolled at Notre Dame a semester early in January 2021, has an extra year of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2023-24 campaign because of an ACL injury she had sustained at the end of the previous season.

The junior started 34 games this season, averaging a career-high 15.4 points on 48.3% shooting. Her 3-point shooting took a massive jump from 22.8% last season to 40.6% this season.

TCU -- which this season reached the Elite Eight, its deepest March run in program history -- will reload again as coach Mark Campbell enters Year 3 of his tenure in Fort Worth. He has quickly turned a forgotten Big 12 program that hadn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2010 into a national power behind some big acquisitions in the transfer portal, including now-departing seniors Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.

With the tandem of Miles and fellow backcourt star Hannah Hidalgo, the Irish were one of the best teams in the country earlier in the season, reaching the No. 1 spot in the AP poll in February but fell apart down the stretch, falling in the semifinals of the ACC tournament to Duke and bowing out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament to TCU.

Notre Dame will look a lot different next season. Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, Liatu King and Liza Karlen are graduating, Miles is now headed to TCU, and freshman Kate Koval already announced her commitment to LSU as a transfer.