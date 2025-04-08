Open Extended Reactions

This final ranking was a difficult one to determine. We do not have a true high school national tournament to finalize things in this country, due to differences in state associations and scheduling, etc.

Ultimately, season résumés are considered, with games later in the season weighing more than those early in the year. Allowing high school teams to grow and become who they are as they play in the postseason is part of this.

With all of that on the table, this year's No. 1 girls high school basketball team is the battle-tested and threepeat CIF champion, Etiwanda. The program began the season having to redefine roles with a couple of injuries. We watched the group battle back and avenge early-season losses, to ultimately end up on top. McDonald's All-Americans Grace Knox (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 6) and Aliyahna Morris (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 24), plus stock-riser Arynn Finley (2026 ESPNW 60 No. 53) played their best when it mattered.

Elsewhere, North Carolina signee and McDonald's All-American Nyla Brooks (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 20) helped Ireton make a late season push up the ranks. UConn signee and Chipotle Nationals MVP Kelis Fisher (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 27) helped cement IMG Academy (FL) in the top 5.

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.