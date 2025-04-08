Ta'Niya Latson pulls up from the top of the key and drains a 3-pointer for Florida State vs. LSU. (0:17)

Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson, who led all Division I players in scoring this season, on Tuesday announced she plans to transfer to South Carolina, where she will reunite with former high school teammate Raven Johnson.

Latson made her announcement on social media with two words, "Feeling Cocky."

In her own social media post, Johnson announced she would not enter the WNBA draft and instead return to school to play with Latson, writing "LET'S RUN IT BACK TWIN."

Latson thanked Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff, her teammates and Seminoles fans for the time she spent with the program over the past three seasons in a post Monday.

"This place has challenged me and helped me grow both on and off the court," Latson wrote on Instagram. "It gave me a platform to make a name for myself, and for that Florida State will always be a place I call home."

Latson averaged 25.2 points per game for the Seminoles, who were one of the first schools to offer her a scholarship. She played in high school in Atlanta with Johnson before transferring to play in South Florida for her senior season.

When Latson entered the portal last month, Johnson told reporters that she was "definitely in her ear" about again being teammates. Johnson said she and fellow South Carolina players MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ashlyn Watkins played AAU with Latson.

According to ESPN Research, this is the third time that the leading scorer in Division I has transferred to a new program in the NCAA era (since 1981-82).

No player in South Carolina history has averaged 25 points per game in a season and only one -- 2017-18 Wooden Award winner A'ja Wilson (22.6 PPG) -- has had a season with 20 points per game since Dawn Staley took over in 2008-09.

South Carolina lost to UConn 82-59 in the national championship game and lacked a consistent scorer for the majority of this past season.